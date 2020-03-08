Chlor-Alkali Market Outlook (2019-2022) By Top Competitors, Business Growth, Trend, Size, Segmentation, Revenue and Industry Expansion Strategies: MRFR

Desku Group Inc. (United States), Halliburton Company (Unites States), Excalibar Minerals LLC (United States), P & S Barite Mining Co. Ltd. (Thailand), Ashapura Minechem Ltd. (India), Anglo Pacific Minerals (United Kingdom), CIMBAR Performance Minerals (United States), New Riverside Ochre Company, Inc (United States), Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation Limited (India) and Mil-Spec Industries Corporation (United States) among others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Barite Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Barite Market – Competitive Analysis

Barite market is fragmented market with tier 1 and tier 2 companies dominating the overall market. The major players are adopting key strategy like partnerships and agreements in order to reduce gap between supplier and manufacturer of barite. Apart from that, various key strategies adopted by key players are expansion and acquisition. Advancement in technology and increasing presence of significant players has positively impact the growth of barite market. Moreover, companies are expanding their production facility to meet global demand and obtain competitive advantage in the market.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

April 2017 –Nigeria barite sector are entering new era of development by targeting strategic minerals and metals of development including barite, limestone, iron and bitumen along with offering tax break to mining companies. This project got initiative after World Bank approved credit line of USD 150 Million to increase the mining sector in Nigerian economy. This would open new lucrative opportunity to market players.

June 2017 –Honey Badger Exploration Inc. signed an agreement to acquire assets located in Quebec. The deal includes acquisition of three properties including the Upton Property, the Saint-Fabien Property, and the Kamouraska Property. Total of 642 hectors are acquired for zinc and barite mining. This would strengthen companies position by opening new opportunity to investors as well as raise capital for advanced new projects.

February 2016 –Schlumberger got approval of barite mining at Duntanlich near Aberfeldy in Perthshire. The Duntanlich site is economically known as barite deposit in UK. The company plans to mine around 120,000 tons of mineral each year to make self sufficient for over next 50 years. This would strengthen companies position as barite is key ingredient of drilling mud industry.

Overview:

Chlor-alkali is an industrial process that consists of two chemicals, namely chlorine and an alkali, and is used for the electrolysis of sodium chloride. It is a technology that is used to produce sodium hydroxide and chlorine, both of which are commodity chemicals required by the industry. It can also produce muriatic acid and potassium hydroxide. There is a total of three types of electrolytic processes used in the production of caustic soda and chlorine; these are the mercury cell process, the diaphragm cell process, and the membrane cell process. Realizing the market potential, an extensive study has been conducted by the team of Market Research Future (MRFR) to analyze the factors driving the market. The study reveals the global Chlor-Alkali market to experience a projected reach of USD XX million by the end of the forecast period with an estimated CAGR of XX%.

Some of the key drivers of the market include the rising level of demand from the automobile industry and the construction sector, and the augmented usage in the paper, food, and pulp industries. In order to curb down the harm caused to the environment, a majority of the global producers are shifting their attention towards making chlor-alkali chemicals by utilizing membrane cell technology.

On the flip side, factors that can cause the market to deteriorate are strict government regulations in regard to the safety of the environment. This is due to the harmful carbon and mercury emissions which emits from these products. Another hurdle that must be conquered over in the sector is the lack of standardization in order to achieve growth and expansion. Moreover, it should be ensured that lower energy is consumed and the impact over the environment is reduced by enhancing the pre-existing technologies. This would enable the Chlor-Alkali market to continue on its upward growth trajectory.

