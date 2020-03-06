Chip-on-the-Tip Endoscopes Market Trends, Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2028

Chip-on-the-Tip Endoscopes: Market Insights

Visualisation in medical diagnosis is vital to detect diseases and to decide the healing technique. Endoscopes have been used since ages, however, chip-on-the-tip endoscopes have put foot in the endoscopes market and revolutionized the technique to endoscopy. Chip-on-the-tip endoscopes is a handheld miniature device with camera, as the name suggests, situated at the tip of the chip-on-the-endoscope. These cameras produce a high-dimensional image with greater pixel quality and sharpness to aid precise visualization of the structures inside the body. Chip-on-the-tip endoscopes allow minimally invasive surgeries with least opening in the body and good resolution video on the screen to assist the surgeon during surgery. Advance technology in microelectronics as well as compact image sensors have made chip-on-the-tip endoscopes feasible. Chip-on-the-tip endoscopes allow quick diagnosis compared to any other endoscopic instrument and enable visualisation of very fine structures through high quality image. Chip-on-the-tip endoscopes are also called as flexible endoscopes as they do not need to be adjusted, aligned or focussed unlike fibre-optic endoscopes. Adding to the list of advantages of chip-on-the-tip endoscopes are the compact design, biocompatible integration and cost-efficient and long-life.

Chip-on-the-Tip Endoscopes: Market Dynamics

The key factors contributing to the growth of the global chip-on-the-tip endoscopes market include rising adoption of chip-on-the-tip endoscopes for diagnostic applications, increasing application in minimally invasive surgeries. Availability of high-resolution and high-dimensional visualization equipment such as camera lens and HD-screens also propel the demand for chip-on-the-tip endoscopes. The rising awareness about minimally invasive surgeries and better patient outcome also contribute to the expansion of chip-on-the-tip endoscope market. Precise navigation and visualization which is essential in microsurgeries at complex structures is attained with the chip-on-the-tip endoscope future fueling the market. The expensive nature of the device can be considered as a restraint for adoption of the endoscopes.

Chip-on-the-Tip Endoscopes: Segmentation

The global Chip-on-the-Tip Endoscopes market is segmented on basis of product type, application, end user and geography.

Segmentation by Product Type Rhinoscopes Laryngoscopes Bronchoscopes Gastroscopes Colonoscopes Arthroscopes Ureteroscope Others



Segmentation by Usage Single use Reusable



Segmentation by Visualization 2D 3D



Segmentation by End User Hospitals Diagnostic/ Imaging Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers Endoscopy Facility Clinics



Chip-on-the-Tip Endoscopes: Overview

Exponential growth in the chip-on-the-tip endoscope market is estimated due to increasing technological advances in high-dimensional real-time visualization technology. The expansion of the concerned market is also largely dependent on the increasing number of endoscopic and minimally invasive surgeries performed. Based on the product type, chip-on-the-tip endoscopes market has been segmented into rhinoscopes, laryngoscopes, bronchoscopes, gastroscopes, colonoscopies, arthroscopes, ureteroscope and others. Single-use segment holds a maximum share of global chip-on-the-tip ndoscopes market on the basis of usage. The end users of the device are segmented as hospitals, diagnostic/imaging centers, ambulatory surgical centers, endoscopy facilities and clinics.

Chip-on-the-Tip Endoscopes: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global chip-on-the-tip endoscope market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa.The North America market holds the largest revenue share, rising adoption of the chip-on-the-tip endoscopes for diagnostic applications as well as endoscopic surgeries and high healthcare expenditure in North America. Europe accounts for the second large revenue share in the global chip-on-the-tip endoscopes market, owing to increasing adoption of the device, presence of many manufactures and improved healthcare facilities. Asia Pacific is predicted to witness rapid growth, owing to increasing technological advances are presence of local manufacturers. China is expected to register significant growth, owing to numerous players in the market and adoption of latest technology by the end users. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are projected to exhibit slow growth in chip-on-the-tip endoscopes market, owing to the high cost nature of the product.

Chip-on-the-Tip Endoscopes: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players present in the global chip-on-the-tip endoscopes market are Olympus Europa SE & Co. KG, Fujifilm, Serwell Medi Equip (P) Ltd, HOYA Corporation, Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG, JEDMED, Amico Group, Happersberger otopront GmbH, Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, Ambu A/S, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, LLT MEDICAL, OmniVision Technologies, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation among others.