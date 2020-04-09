China HPL Boards Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the China HPL Boards market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. China HPL Boards market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The global HPL Boards market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
China plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the HPL Boards development status and future trend in China, focuses on top players in China, also splits HPL Boards by type and by applications, to fully and deeply research and reveal the market general situation and future forecast.
The major players in China market include
Fletcher Building
Wilsonart International
EGGER
SWISS KRONO
Trespa International
Kronospan
Pfleiderer
Panolam Industries
Abet Laminati
ASD Laminat
Sonae IndÃºstria
BerryAlloc
Arpa Industriale
ATI Laminates
OMNOVA Solutions
Zhenghang Decorative Materials
Guangzhou G&P
Anhui Xima
Geographically, this report splits the China market into six regions,
South China
East China
Southwest China
Northeast China
North China
Central China
Northwest China
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K sqm), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/sqm), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
6 – 8mm
8 – 10mm
10 – 12mm
12 – 14mm
14 – 16mm
On the basis of the end users/application, this report covers
Facades
Table Tops
Interior Decoration
Furniture
Kitchen Cabinets
Laboratory Counter Top
Others
