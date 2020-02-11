China Ductile Iron Pipe Market 2017 Industry Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecasts to 2022

Ductile iron pipe is a pipe made of ductile iron commonly used for potable water transmission and distribution. The ductile iron used to manufacture the pipe is characterized by the spheroidal or nodular nature of the graphite within the iron.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Ductile Iron Pipe in China market, to split the market based on manufacturers, Regions (Province), type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Saint-Gobain
Kubota
Jindal SAW
Electro-steel Steels
Mcwane
AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe
Kurimoto
Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes
Shandong Ductile Pipes
Benxi Beitai
Angang Group Yongtong
Rizhao Zhufu
SUNS
Shanxi Guanghua
Jiangsu Yongyi
Market Segment by Regions (Province), covering
South China
Southwest China
East China
Northeast China
North China
Market Segment by Type, covers
DN 80 mm–300 mm
DN 350 mm–1000 mm
DN 1100 mm–1200mm
DN 1400 mm–2000 mm
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Water Supply/Treatment Pipe
Gas/Oil Supply
Mining
Trenchless Application
Others
There are 18 Chapters to deeply display the China Ductile Iron Pipe market.
Chapter 1, to describe Ductile Iron Pipe Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by Region (province), market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Ductile Iron Pipe, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 4,to show the China market by Regions (Province),covering South China,East China,Southwest China,North China,Northeast China,Northwest China and Central China,with sales, price,revenue and market share of Ductile Iron Pipe,for each region,from 2012 to 2017;
