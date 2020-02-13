China Cancer Drugs Market See Incredible Growth During 2024

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “China Cancer Drugs Market, by Drugs (Cytotoxic, Targeted, etc.), Cancer Types(Lung, Stomach, Breast, etc.), by Therapy & Companies” to its huge collection of research reports.

Anti-Cancer drugs are the drugs which are used to reduce or prevent the cell proliferation of cancerous tissues. China Cancer Drugs Market is projected to reach US$ 30 Billion by the year 2024; owing to the increasing prevalence of various types of cancer, changing lifestyle & dietary habits, growing aging population, rising demand of targeted drug therapy and the patent expiration of key cancer drugs. Cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide and is a major public health burden in both developed and developing countries.

The rate of cancer incidences in China is exploding very rapidly; nearly 4 million people diagnosed and almost 3 million died from it. For instance; due to increasing air pollution over the last couple of years, lung cancer has increased 50% in Beijing only. Anticancer drugs act like an inhibitor that prevents cancer cells to grow.

In addition; factors like growing awareness regarding cancer diagnosis & treatment, advancement in cancer drugs and therapies, rise in cancer awareness programs like breast cancer screening, investment in healthcare infrastructure are expected to drive China anti-cancer drugs market positively over the forecast period. However, major side-effects of cancer drugs and its high cost are certainly restraining the China anti-cancer drugs market to reach its full potential.

Renub Research report titled “China Cancer Drugs Market, by Drugs [Cytotoxic Drugs (Antimetabolities, Plant Alkaloids, Alkylating Agents), Targeted Drugs, Monoclonal Antibiotics, Hormonal Drugs, Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), & Others], Cancer (Lung, Stomach, Breast, Esophageal, Liver & Others), Therapy (Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Hormonal Therapy & Others), Companies (Merck, Celgene, Eli Lilly, Roche & Sino BioPharma)” provides a complete analysis of China Anti-Cancer Drugs Market.

By Drugs – Cytotoxic Drugs leads the Cancer Drugs Market in China

Based on the drugs type, China cancer drugs market is segmented into cytotoxic drugs, targeted drugs, Monoclonal Antibiotics, hormonal drugs, TCM and Others. The cytotoxic drugs segment is further classified into Antimetabolites, Plant Alkaloids and Alkylating Agents.

By Cancer – Lungs Cancer accounts for the largest share of China Cancer Drugs Market

On the basis of cancer type, China cancer drugs market is segmented into Lung, Stomach, Breast, Esophageal, Liver & Others. Lung, Breast and Stomach Cancer dominates the China anti-cancer drugs market and is expected to do so in the near future.

By Therapy – Targeted Therapy is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period

By therapy type, the China anti-cancer drugs market is segmented into chemotherapy, targeted therapy, hormonal therapy and others. Chemotherapy and targeted therapy together held the major share of China cancer drugs market.

Company Analysis

Some of the prominent companies competing in the China Anti-Cancer Drugs Market, and profiled in the report include Merck, Celegene, Eli Lilly, Roche and Sino BioPharma.

This market research report provides a complete analysis of the China Cancer Drugs Market, Growth Drivers, Challenges, and their projections for the upcoming years.

Get Complete TOC With Tables and Figures @

