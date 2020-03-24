China Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the China Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. China Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
China plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) development status and future trend in China, focuses on top players in China, also splits Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) by type and by applications, to fully and deeply research and reveal the market general situation and future forecast.
The major players in China market include
First Solar
Sharp
Yingli Solar
Solar Frontier
SunPower
Solarcentury
Hanwha Solar
REC Group
Panasonic
Kyocera
Canadian Solar
Suntech
Trina Solar
Meyer Burger
AGC Solar
Harsha Abakus Solar
Sapa Group
Wurth Solar
Chengdu Xushuang
Changzhou NESL
Geographically, this report splits the China market into six regions,
South China
East China
Southwest China
Northeast China
North China
Central China
Northwest China
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (MW), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/KW), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Single Crystal Silicon
Polycrystalline Silicon
Thin Film
On the basis of the end users/application, this report covers
Residential
Commercial
Others
