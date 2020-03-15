China Blockchain Technology Market– Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2026

China Blockchain Technology Market Blockchain technology is used to record Bitcoin transactions via a global network of computers. It is a continuously growing list of blocks (records) that are linked and secured using cryptography. Each new block created is connected to the previous block via a “cryptographic Hash”. Chinese organizations are planning to develop the world’s leading Blockchain-based platform. The Chinese government is backing a blockchain fund of worth USD 1 Bn. Government auditors are looking forward to utilizing Blockchain technology as a solution to store data.

The database from World Intellectual Property Organization reports that more than half of the 406 Blockchains related patent applications are from China. China is leading global blockchain patent applications. Digitally-minded opportunists are the breakthrough of blockchain in China. The local governments of China are looking forward to working with Blockchain related programs and making investments that would benefit start-ups. China’s top retailers are planning to use blockchain for traceability systems. JD.com, a Chinese e-commerce firm plan to use Blockchain technology for Supply chain management. Blockchain application in supply chain management is expected to grow at a double-digit CAGR.

Request For Free Sample–https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10081247

China is willing to apply blockchain technology across various domains like mobile payments, and travel bookings. 90% to 100% of the transactions take place through mobile payments, and 65% of Chinese tourists are willing to pay through their mobile phones during their overseas travel, hence increasing the chance of data conspiracy. These factors contribute towards the growth of the Blockchain market. However, the future of Blockchain growth in China will depend on well-designed policies and regulations.

Key growth factors:

o China has shown most significant adoption of e-wallets, hence driving the demand for Blockchain technology

o Chinese policymakers are educating and protecting investor on the nascent and unregulated blockchain ecosystem. The hype on “Blockchain Technology” is pulling both corporations and the general public towards the technology

Threats and key players:

o In September 2017, the Central bank of China announced ICO as an illegal method of raising funds, causing Blockchain projects and start-ups to refund all the Bitcoins and ethereum they had accumulated during ICO campaign to protect investors

o Lack of understanding the technology is one of the critical factors, which is restraining the adoption of this technology. These factors may pose a problem for an investor to decide on investment

o The key Blockchain companies operating in this country are Microsoft Corporation and Deloitte

What’s covered in the report?

o Overview of the China Blockchain Technology market

o The current and forecasted market size data for the China Blockchain Technology market

o The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, by industry– BFS (Banking and Financial services), Insurance, Supply Chain, Healthcare, Others

o Market trends in the China Blockchain Technology Market

o Market drivers and challenges in China Blockchain Technology Market

o Analysis of company profiles of the major players operating in the market

Request For full report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10081247

Why buy?

o Get a broad understanding of the China Blockchain Technology Market and its segments- By Industries

o Get region-specific drivers and challenges affecting the China Blockchain technology market?

o Recognize significant competitors’ business and market dynamics, and respond accordingly

Customizations Available

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609