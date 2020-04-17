China and Taiwan Semiconductor Packaging and Test Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

In this report, the China and Taiwan Semiconductor Packaging and Test Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. China and Taiwan Semiconductor Packaging and Test Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The rapid expansion of semiconductor chip application is one of the primary factors contributing to the growth of the semiconductor packaging and test market in China. The use of semiconductor chips has expanded broadly with rising demands from various industries such as power, energy, medical, green cars, networking and telecommunications, LED lighting, automobile, consumer applications, military, aerospace and defense, motor control applications, and robotics. This report mainly studies semiconductor packaging and test equipment market. The scope of statistics is only including following equipment:

1. Prober: Wafer Probe Station

2. Bonder: Die Bonder

3. Dicing Machine

4. Sorter

5. Handler: Test Handler

This report studies the Semiconductor Packaging and Test Equipment market size in China and Taiwan. This research report categorizes the China & Taiwan Semiconductor Packaging and Test Equipment market by top players/brands, countries, type and end user. This report also studies the China & Taiwan Semiconductor Packaging and Test Equipment market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

China and Taiwan Semiconductor Packaging and Test Equipment market accounted for US$2.40 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.41% over the forecast period 2019-2025, to account for US$ 3.48 Bn in 2025.

The following companies are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

TEL

DISCO

ASM

Tokyo Seimitsu

Besi

Semes

Cohu, Inc.

Techwing

Kulicke & Soffa Industries

Fasford

Advantest

Hanmi semiconductor

Shinkawa

Shen Zhen Sidea

DIAS Automation

Semiconductor Packaging and Test Equipment market size by countries

China

Taiwan

Semiconductor Packaging and Test Equipment market size by type:

Wafer Probe Station

Die Bonder

Dicing Machine

Test handler

Sorter

Semiconductor Packaging and Test Equipment market size by Applications:

Integrated Device Manufacturer (IDMs)

Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT)

