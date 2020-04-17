In this report, the China and Taiwan Semiconductor Packaging and Test Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. China and Taiwan Semiconductor Packaging and Test Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/china-and-taiwan-semiconductor-packaging-and-test-equipment-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
The rapid expansion of semiconductor chip application is one of the primary factors contributing to the growth of the semiconductor packaging and test market in China. The use of semiconductor chips has expanded broadly with rising demands from various industries such as power, energy, medical, green cars, networking and telecommunications, LED lighting, automobile, consumer applications, military, aerospace and defense, motor control applications, and robotics. This report mainly studies semiconductor packaging and test equipment market. The scope of statistics is only including following equipment:
1. Prober: Wafer Probe Station
2. Bonder: Die Bonder
3. Dicing Machine
4. Sorter
5. Handler: Test Handler
This report studies the Semiconductor Packaging and Test Equipment market size in China and Taiwan. This research report categorizes the China & Taiwan Semiconductor Packaging and Test Equipment market by top players/brands, countries, type and end user. This report also studies the China & Taiwan Semiconductor Packaging and Test Equipment market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
China and Taiwan Semiconductor Packaging and Test Equipment market accounted for US$2.40 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.41% over the forecast period 2019-2025, to account for US$ 3.48 Bn in 2025.
The following companies are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
TEL
DISCO
ASM
Tokyo Seimitsu
Besi
Semes
Cohu, Inc.
Techwing
Kulicke & Soffa Industries
Fasford
Advantest
Hanmi semiconductor
Shinkawa
Shen Zhen Sidea
DIAS Automation
Semiconductor Packaging and Test Equipment market size by countries
China
Taiwan
Semiconductor Packaging and Test Equipment market size by type:
Wafer Probe Station
Die Bonder
Dicing Machine
Test handler
Sorter
Semiconductor Packaging and Test Equipment market size by Applications:
Integrated Device Manufacturer (IDMs)
Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT)
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/china-and-taiwan-semiconductor-packaging-and-test-equipment-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to China and Taiwan Semiconductor Packaging and Test Equipment market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional China and Taiwan Semiconductor Packaging and Test Equipment markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- China and Taiwan Semiconductor Packaging and Test Equipment Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete China and Taiwan Semiconductor Packaging and Test Equipment market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global China and Taiwan Semiconductor Packaging and Test Equipment market
- Challenges to market growth for China and Taiwan Semiconductor Packaging and Test Equipment manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of China and Taiwan Semiconductor Packaging and Test Equipment Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com