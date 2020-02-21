China Agriculture Equipment Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2025

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global China Agriculture Equipment Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global China Agriculture Equipment Market

China agriculture equipment market is valued at around US$ 28 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach nearly US$ 50 Billion by 2025. China has always attached great importance to agriculture, rural areas and farmers, as agriculture is the primary industry of the national economy. In 2004, China entered a new era in its approach to agricultural policy, as it began to subsidize rather than tax agriculture. As a result, since 2004, China’s agricultural market has maintained its growth momentum both for production and sale volume. The government has reiterated its commitment to support agriculture and increase fund allocation for development of the rural economy. This has led to a continuous rise in the income level of farmers, increasing their ability to buy agriculture equipment.

China’s agricultural equipment industry is characterized by a large number of mostly unspecialized manufacturers producing low technology machinery. The country has over 2,500 agricultural equipment manufacturers, mainly concentrated in Shandong, Henan, Jiangsu, Liaoning, and Zhejiang provinces, but due to the lack of resources like human capital, funding and the infrastructure necessary to develop sophisticated farming machines, China still relies heavily on foreign imports for high-tech farming machinery. According to the China Agricultural Machinery Distribution Association (CAMDA), the top five domestic manufacturers accounted for less than 25 percent of the market.

@Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3802559-china-agriculture-equipment-market-sales-volume-mergers-acquisitions

Key Highlights

China’s small tractor sales has been continuously declining since 2011.

The agricultural mechanization rate of China exceeded 66% in 2017 and is expected to surpass 70% at the end of the “13th Five-Year Plan” period.

The central government has spent more than 200 Billion Yuan (US$ 29 Billion) on farm equipment subsidies.

Starting 2019, all agricultural machinery in China will be eligible for government subsidies regardless of country of origin.

China Agriculture Equipment Market – Segment Analysis

In terms of value, China agriculture equipment market is dominated by large & medium sized tractors.

In volume terms, small tractors, because they are more affordable and practical for the average farming household, will continue to lead the market.

Harvesting machinery captured second highest share of the China agriculture equipment sales volume.

China’s small tractor market has been continuously declining since 2011.

Trans-Planter machinery captured least share of the total China agriculture equipment market.

Harvesting capability is an issue among farmers, they prefer one machine that can harvest multiple crops, but most of the models making their way to market are specific to one crop.

Combine harvesting machines are one of the most expensive type of agricultural equipment in China with the average unit price of around US$ 19,000.

Combine harvesting machinery market is dominated by rice combine harvester.

Mechanization is most advanced for wheat, reaching 82% for seeding and 92% for harvesting.

iGATE RESEARCH report titled “China Agriculture Equipment Market & Sales Volume, Mergers & Acquisitions, Recent Trends, Key Company Profiles – Forecast to 2025” provides a comprehensive analysis of the agriculture equipment industry in China.

This 116 Page report with 52 Figures and 10 Tables has been analyzed from 13 View Points:

1) China Agriculture Equipment Market and Forecast (2014 – 2025)

2) China Agriculture Equipment Sales Volume and Forecast (2014 – 2025)

3) China Agriculture Equipment Market Share and Forecast – By Segment (2014 – 2025)

4) China Agriculture Equipment Volume Share and Forecast – By Segment (2014 – 2025)

5) China Agriculture Equipment Market and Forecast – Segment Analysis (2014 – 2025)

6) China Agriculture Equipment Sales Volume and Forecast – Segment Analysis (2014 – 2025)

7) China Harvesting Machinery Market and Forecast – By Type (2014 – 2025)

8) China Harvesting Machinery Sales Volume and Forecast – By Type (2014 – 2025)

9) China Combine Harvesting Machinery Market and Forecast – By Type (2014 – 2025)

10) China Combine Harvesting Machinery Sales Volume and Forecast – By Type (2014 – 2025)

11) Agriculture Industry – Major Mergers and Acquisitions

12) China Agriculture Equipment Market – Key Company Profile

13) China Agriculture Equipment Market Growth Drivers & Challenges

China Agriculture Equipment Market & Volume – Segment Analysis

Large & Medium Tractor Small Tractor Large & Medium Towing Farm Machinery Motorized Threshing Machinery Trans-Planter Machinery Harvesting Machinery

China Harvesting Machinery Market & Volume – By Type

Single Harvesting Machinery Combine Harvesting Machinery

China Combine Harvesting Machinery Market & Volume – By Type

Rice Combine Harvester

Wheat Combine Harvester

Corn Combine Harvester

Others Combine Harvester

@Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3802559-china-agriculture-equipment-market-sales-volume-mergers-acquisitions

China Agriculture Equipment Market – Key Company Profiles

John Deere AGCO Corporation CLAAS KGaA First Tractor Company Limited Kubota Corporation

Data Source

iGATE RESEARCH employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports. This report is built by using data and information sourced from Proprietary Information Database, Primary and Secondary Research Methodologies, and In house analysis by iGATE Research dedicated team of qualified professionals with deep industry experience and expertise.

Research Methodologies

Primary Research Methodologies: Questionnaires, Surveys, Interviews with Individuals, Small Groups, Telephonic Interview, etc.

Secondary Research Methodologies: Printable and Non-printable sources, Newspaper, Magazine and Journal Content, Government and NGO Statistics, white Papers, Information on the Web, Information from Agencies Such as Industry Bodies, Companies Annual Report, Government Agencies, Libraries and Local Councils and a large number of Paid Databases.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary China Agriculture Equipment Market, Sales Volume and Forecast (2014 – 2025)

2.1 China Agriculture Equipment Market and Forecast

2.2 China Agriculture Equipment Sales Volume and Forecast

China Agriculture Equipment Market and Sales Volume Share Analysis (2014 – 2025)

……………….

China Agriculture Equipment Market – Growth Drivers

9.1 Government Agricultural Policies Boosts China Agriculture Equipment Market

9.2 Increasing Adoption of Latest Technology in Agricultural Equipment & Growing Population Drives Market Growth

China Agriculture Equipment Market – Challenges

10.1 Heavy Dependency on Foreign Imports for High-Tech Farming Machinery

10.2 Expropriation of Farmland for Urban Construction, High Cost & Large Replacement Cycle of Agriculture Equipment

10.3 Concerns for Theft of Intellectual Property

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)