DelveInsight Report, “Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T cell Immunotherapy – Journey from Target to T Cell Product: A Platform to identify Opportunities and Overcome Challenges, 2019”, emphasizes on the currently active CAR-T cell products in research and development. The report provides an in-depth analysis of key market trends and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also provides the qualitative impact of various market factors on various CAR-T market segments and geographies. The comprehensive insights provided in this report will help the companies in identifying better opportunities.

The Report covers the 100+ companies with 270+ CAR-T therapies, which are active in this field including 50+ clinical companies with 90+ products targeting more than 80+ different antigens and more than 20+ different technologies.

The Report provides in-depth analysis of the CAR-T cell profiles covering pre-clinical and clinical studies, Collaborations details and Deal values, Technologies and Targeted antigens, Investments and fundings etc. The Report provides the CAR-T licensing opportunities, acquisitions, market drivers and barriers followed by cost-analysis and SWOT Analysis. The report also covers the KOL views on CAR-T Therapy. Additionally, the report covers the comparative analysis of the sales of two approved drugs (Kymriah and Yescarta). The report also describes the unmet needs covered by CAR-T cells highlighting the adverse events, which are major concerns in the market for the usage of CAR-T cells. The strategists can gain detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target a specific market.

Table of Contents

1.Report Introduction

2.Report Highlights

3.Scope

4.Executive Summary Snapshot

5.Executive Summary

5.1.1.Key Findings

6.Introduction

6.1.Cancer Immunotherapy

6.2.Adoptive T cell transfer (ACT)

6.3.Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cells

6.4.CARS Generations

6.5.CARs Generations: Snapshot

6.6.CAR-T Cell Therapy Design

6.7.Genetic Engineering of T-Cells

6.8.Necessity of 2nd Generation and 3rd generation CAR Signalling

6.9.Co-stimulatory domains

6.9.1.4-1BB (CD137): Just a glance

6.10.Advantages of CAR-T cells

6.11.Adverse Events with CAR T-cell Therapy

6.11.1.Acute Infusion Reactions

6.11.2.On-target Toxicities

6.11.3.Organ-specific toxicities:

6.12.Limitations of Existing Technologies for CAR T-Cells

7.Marketed Products

7.1.Kymriah: Novartis

7.1.1.Product Description

7.1.2.Regulatory Milestones

7.1.3.Research and Development

7.1.4.Product Development Activities

7.2.Yescarta: Kite Pharma (Gilead Sciences)

7.2.1.Product Description

7.2.2.Regulatory Milestones

7.2.3.Research and Development

7.2.4.Product Development Activities

8.CAR-T Cell Therapy-Analysis

8.1.CAR-T Collaboration Deals

8.1.1.CAR-T Cells Therapy Collaborations and Deal Year

8.1.2.CAR-T Investment Analysis

8.1.3.Collaborations & Deal Value Trends

8.1.4.Companies Collaborations for Future Developments

8.2.CAR-T Acquisitions Deals

8.2.1.CAR-T Cells Therapy Acquisitions Trends

8.2.2.CAR-T Cells Therapy Acquisitions Offerings by Big Giants

8.3.Manufacturing Facilities for the Development of CAR-T cells

8.3.1.Novartis

8.3.2.JW Therapeutics

8.3.3.Gilead Sciences Inc.

8.3.4.Mustang Bio

8.3.5.Novartis and CELLforCURE

8.3.6.Johnson & Johnson

8.3.7.Celgene

8.3.8.Atara Biotherapeutics

8.3.9.TGen, City of Hope

8.4.JCAR015: Major Set Back for Juno Therapeutics

8.5.Allogeneic CAR-T therapy: a promising approach in CAR-T Space

8.6.CAR-T Licensing Opportunities

8.7.Pipeline Scenario

8.7.1.Pipeline Products under Development – An Overview

8.7.2.Pipeline Products under Development by Company

8.7.3.CAR T-cells Therapeutic Areas & Companies

8.7.4.CAR-T cells Targeted Antigens

8.8.Target: CD19 Related Drug Products, Phase & Company

8.8.1.Targets other than CD19, Related drug products, Phase & Company

8.9.CAR T-cell Technologies & Companies Involved

8.10.CAR-T Safety Switches & Company Involved

8.11.Companies with Upcoming CAR-T Therapeutics

9.Pipeline Profiles

9.1.Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

9.1.1.Iomab-ACT Program- Actinium Pharmaceuticals

9.1.2.Product Profile

9.2. AgenTus Therapeutics

9.2.1.Description

9.2.2.Other Development Activities

9.3. Allogene Therapeutics

9.3.1.Description

9.3.2.Other Developmet Activities

9.3.3.Non-clinical Pipeline Portfolio

9.3.4.ALLO-501 – Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

9.3.5.ALLO-715: Allogene Therapeutics

9.3.6.ALLO- 819: Allogene Therapeutics

9.3.7.CD70 (NHL): Allogene Therapeutics

9.3.8.CD70 (RCC): Allogene Therapeutics

9.3.9.DLL3: Allogene Therapeutics

9.4.Anixa Biosciences (formerly ITUS Corporation)

9.4.1.Description

9.4.2.Other Development Activities

9.4.3.Solid Tumor Therapy Program: Anixa Biosciences

9.5.Arbele Limited

9.5.1.Description

9.5.2.Other Development Activities

9.5.3.Non-clinical Pipeline Portfolio

9.5.4.ARB-301: Arbele Limited

9.5.5.Disruptive CAR-T/TCR-T : Arbele Limited

9.5.6.Disruptive CAR-T/TCR-T : Arbele Limited

9.6.Apceth Biopharma

9.6.1.Description

9.6.2.Apceth-301: Apceth Biopharma

9.7.Aurora Biopharma

9.7.1.Description

9.7.2.AU101: Aurora Biopharma

9.7.3.AU105: Aurora Biopharma

9.7.4.Non-clinical Pipeline Portfolio

9.8.Autolus Limited

9.8.1.Description

9.8.2.Other Development Activities

9.8.3.AUTO3: Autolus Limited

9.8.4.AUTO2: Autolus Limited

9.8.5.AUTO1: Autolus Therapeutics Ltd.

9.9.Avacta Life Sciences Limited

9.9.1.Description

9.9.2.Other Development Activities

9.9.3.Non-clinical Pipeline Portfolio

9.10.Beijing Biohealthcare Biotechnology Co., Ltd

9.10.1.Description

9.10.2.Anti-CD20 chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy: Beijing Biohealthcare Biotechnology Co.,Ltd

9.10.3.Non-clinical Pipeline Portfolio

9.11.Beijing Doing Biomedical Co., Ltd.

9.11.1.Description

9.11.2.Other Development Activities

9.11.3,Anti-CD19-CAR: Beijing Doing Biomedical

9.11.4,Anti-CD19 anti-CD20 Bispecific CAR-T: Beijing Doing Biomedical

9.12.Beijing Immunochina Medical Science & Technology

9.12.1.Description

9.12.2.IM19 CAR-T: Beijing Immunochina Medical Science & Technology

9.13.Beijing Sanwater Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

9.13.1.Description

9.13.2.CART-19: Beijing Sanwater Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

9.14.Biontech

9.14.1.Description

9.14.2.Other Development Activities

9.14.3.FPI2019: Biontech

9.15.Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

9.15.1.Description

9.15.2.Other Development Activities

9.15.3.BPX-601: Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

9.15.4.Anti-GD2-CAR engineered T cells: Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

9.15.5.Non-clinical Pipeline Potfolio

9.15.6.CD19 CAR-T Cell therapy: Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

9.15.7.CD123 CARs: Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

10.CAR-T Therapies Sales: Kymriah & Yescarta

11.Upcoming Technologies Better than CARs

11.1.Unum Therapeutics

11.1.1.Antibody-Coupled T-cell Receptor Technology

11.2.Adaptimmune

11.2.1.Engineered T cell Therapy

12.US, EU and Japan Regulatory Scenario

12.1.USA Scenario

12.1.1.US Regulatory Route to Market

12.1.2.Various Types of expedited approvals in US

12.2.Europe Scenario

12.2.1.EU regulatory route to market

12.2.2.Various Types of expedited approvals in EU:

12.3.Japan Scenario:

12.3.1.Expedited approval system under PMDA

13.Strategic Analysis of Reimbursement Policies for CAR-T Cell Therapy

14.Summary of Coverage Policies

14.1.United States of America

14.1.1.Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS): Medicare and Medicaid

14.2.United Kingdom

14.2.1.England’s NHS to offer Gilead’s Yescarta through Cancer Drugs Fund

15.Strategies to reduce the cost of CAR-T

15.1.Cost-reduction strategies:

16.CAR-T Cell Therapy: Market Drivers and Barriers

17.KOL Views on CAR-T

17.1.What is the KOL impression of CAR T-cell therapy based on prior research and new findings presented during the 2019 ASCO Annual Meeting?

17.2.What new research on CAR T-cell therapy presented at ASCO excited KOL the most?

17.3.What major questions about CAR T-cell therapy remain to be addressed?

17.4.What caution would the KOL give to their peers about administering CAR T-cell therapy?

17.5.How is the cost of CAR T-cell therapy compared with other treatment approaches, and how might that influence treatment decision-making?

18.SWOT Analysis

19.Strategies for CAR T Therapy to Overcome Challenges in Treating Cancers

19.1.1.Armed CAR T cell with “OFF switch,” suicide gene-iCasp9

19.1.2.CAR T cell with “OFF switch”

19.1.3.CAR T cells with “ON switch”

19.1.4.CAR T cells with “ON/OFF switch”

19.1.5.Improving and streamlining the manufacturing process:

20.Global CAR-T Cell Therapy: Market Future Prospects

20.1.Expansion of Indications

20.2.Expansion of Targets

20.3.Enhanced Safety

20.4.High specificity

20.5.Enhanced Efficacy

21.Frequently Asked Questions

22.Report Methodology

22.1.Coverage

22.2.Research Design

22.2.1.Secondary Research

22.2.2.Primary Research

22.2.3.Expert Panel Validation

23.DelveInsight Capabilities

24.Disclaimer

25.About DelveInsight