Childrens Tableware Market Expected to Expand at a High CAGR By End of 2026

The report analyzes and presents an overview of “Childrens Tableware Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” worldwide.

Children’s Tableware Market – Overview

Tableware includes dishes or dishware that are used for setting a table, serving food, and dining. The most common tableware includes cutlery, glassware, serving dishes, and other useful items for daily use as well as decorative purposes. Melamine tableware is one of the most common types of plastic tableware and is used as children’s tableware, owing to its durability, heat resistance, and low cost. It is widely used in households and kindergartens. Besides melamine, other materials that are commonly used in children’s tableware are polypropylene (PP), ceramic, and stainless steel, among others. Melamine tableware has a smooth and glossy surface like ceramic tableware and can be decorated with colorful patterns, including cartoon figures and floral prints. These properties make melamine tableware popular among children.

Owing to a growing interest in health, people are concerned about food safety and the safety of tableware that is specifically made for newborns, infants, and young children. Safety issues regarding children’s tableware have drawn public attention. People ensure tableware complies with safety standards and is safe for children’s use before purchasing it. Plastic is the most popular material used for children’s tableware as it is cost effective and does not break easily. However, there are concerns about the leaching of chemicals in plastic tableware into the food. This is likely to hamper the growth of the plastic segment of the children’s tableware market during the forecast period. A new biodegradable plastic material, polylactic acid (PLA), is currently being used in children’s tableware. This is anticipated to offer significant opportunities to children’s tableware manufacturers.

Children’s Tableware Market – Segmentation

The global children’s tableware market can be segmented based on type, material, application, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, the Children’s Tableware market can be classified into plates, bowls, cutlery, glasses, bottles, and others. In terms of material, the Children’s Tableware market can be categorized into plastic, ceramic, metal, stone, and others (stainless steel, wood). The ceramic-based tableware segment is anticipated to dominate the market, owing to the durability of ceramic-based tableware, its suitability for everyday use, and its light weight. Based on application, the market can be divided into individual and commercial. In terms of distribution channel, the children’s tableware market can be classified into hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, departmental stores, online retailers, and others (brand outlets, independent vendors, etc.).

In terms of region, the global children’s tableware market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is anticipated to dominate the global market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. North America and Europe are anticipated to account for a major market share, owing to the urbane lifestyles, rise in disposable income, and high spending rate in the regions. Rapid urbanization and growth of the infant population in emerging countries such as India and China are boosting sales of children’s tableware in Asia Pacific. The Children’s Tableware market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant pace, owing to a high birth rate, rise in disposable income, and changing lifestyles in developing countries. People are opting for children’s tableware that is FDA-approved. Manufacturers are producing eco-friendly tableware and are making it available in a variety of fun colors for little ones to enjoy.

Children’s Tableware Market – Key Players

Some of the leading manufacturers in the children’s tableware market are Goodbaby International, Munchkin Inc., NUK USA LLC, BEABA France, Brothermax, BabyBjörn AB, Skip Hop, OXO, and Boon Inc. among others. Manufacturers are increasing their R&D capabilities to diversify their product range and are also making efforts to enhance product quality. They are adopting good manufacturing practices to ensure that their tableware conforms to standards of regulatory bodies such as the U.S. FDA. Players are anticipated to face competition due to the presence of several local vendors. This is likely to lead to the introduction of many advanced products in the market during the forecast period.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

