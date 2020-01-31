Children Bicycle Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Children Bicycle Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 102 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Children Bicycle Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Children Bicycle is the special bicycle for 3-12 years old children. As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties. Due to economic development and the high sales of Children Bicycle in the international market, the current demand for Children Bicycle product is relatively stable in the mature market, such as North America and Europe, but the demand in Asia-Pacific is relatively higher due to the downstream demand.

Children Bicycle sales have grown from 32789 K Units in 2012 to 37606 K Units by the end of 2016; and the revenue grew from 3079.2 million USD in 2016 to 3258.4 million USD in 2022.

Children Bicycle is mainly manufactured and sold by Accell, Giant and Dorel; and these companies occupied about 22.88% market share in 2016.

Geographically, China is the largest production market in the world, which took about 34.27% of the global production volume in 2016 and share 28.41% of global total consumption volume.

Although sales of Children Bicycle brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the Children Bicycle field hastily.

The global Children Bicycle market is valued at 3560 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3710 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Children Bicycle volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Children Bicycle market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Accell

Giant

Dorel Industries

Trek

Hero Cycles

TI Cycles

ByK Bikes

RoyalBaby

Happy dino

Goodbaby

Phoenix

Flying Pigeon

FOREVER

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Children Bicycle in its database, which provides an expert and in-depth analysis of key business trends and future market development prospects, key drivers and restraints, profiles of major market players, segmentation and forecasting. A Children Bicycle Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Children Bicycle Market in the near future.

Segment by Type

<14 inch

14-18 inch

>18 inch

Segment by Application

<5 year-olds

5-8 year-olds

>8 year-olds

The research report provides in-depth analysis on:

The estimated growth rate along with size and share of the Children Bicycle Market during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The prime factors expected to drive the Children Bicycle Market for the estimated period.

The major market leaders and what has been their business winning strategy for success so far.

Significant trends shaping the growth prospects of the Children Bicycle Market.

Key Children Bicycle market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

