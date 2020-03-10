Child resistant Zipper Market: Where is the Market Heading? What Does the Future Hold for Players: Cmz zipper (wuxi) co. Ltd. ,Zip-Pak Inc., IDEAL Fastener Corporation, Coats Plc., KCC Zipper Group.

Child resistant Zipper Market: Overview

Child resistant zipper is the revolution in the flexible packaging industry. To protect the children from any kind of hazardous accidents, child resistant zipper is designed with built in safety. These zipper have special push release locking mechanism that are simple for adults to open but extremely tough for kids to use. Child resistant zipper are available in both single use options and locking zipper pouch. Child resistant zipper are ergonomic and easy to use. It utilizes significantly less materials than alternative options for child resistance zipper. Child resistant zipper meets the requirements of regulations such as Poison Prevention Packaging Act, Title 16 CFR 1700.

Food & beverage has the largest market share in the end-use industry for the child resistant zipper market globally. In packaging of ready to eat food items and pharmaceutical packaging also contributes in the growth of child resistant zipper market globally. Countries in APEJ region such as India China, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, Thailand & Indonesia are witnessing momentous increase in the use of child resistant zippers in food & beverage industry. The growth is in this region mainly due to the increasing population & rapid economic growth that is escalating the demand for child resistant zipper for various end-use industries in Asia-Pacific.

Child resistant Zipper Market: Dynamics

The child resistant zipper market is driven primarily by the rising awareness among consumers and growing demand in pharmaceutical for drug packaging are some of the main factors driving the market of child resistant zipper. Moreover, growing population in emerging economies such as China and India is also anticipated to be significant reason of rising demand of child resistant zipper in the market. Also, growing personal care and cosmetic industry is one of the main reason in the growth of child resistant zipper market. This type of packaging also improves the shelter life of the product which also escalates the demand of child resistant zipper in the market. However, stringent government regulation towards the use of plastics can affect the child resistant zipper in the market in the near future. Further, increasing disposable income coupled with rising demand for packaged foods is expected to accelerate the growth of child resistant zipper market in the upcoming years.

Child resistant Zipper Market: Segmentation

On the basis of material, global child resistant zipper can be segmented as:

Plastic Polyethylene Nylon LDPE BOPP

Aluminum

Others

On the product type, global child resistant zipper can be segmented as:

Close end child resistant zipper

Open end child resistant zipper

On the end use, global child resistant zipper can be segmented as:

Pharmaceutical

Personal care & Cosmetics

Food and Beverage

Chemical

Others

Child resistant Zipper Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global moisture resistant packaging can be segmented based on the region like North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, MEA, APEJ & Japan. Asia-Pacific is the global forerunner in the child resistant zipper market, in terms of volume & value, and is expected to continue till 2028. Further, increasing disposable income coupled with rising demand for packaged foods is expected to accelerate the growth of child resistant zipper market in the upcoming years. Europe has second largest market share in overall child resistant zipper market and is expected to continue its growth during 2018 to 2028. Rising production of medicine, health care products and cosmetics items in the region is anticipated to aid the growth of the market.

Child resistant Zipper Market: Key Players

