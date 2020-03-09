Child Resistant Pouches Market to Reflect Steady Growth Rate by 2028

Child resistant pouches

The U.S. Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA) of 1970 defines child resistant packaging as – “Significantly difficult for children under five years of age to open or obtain a toxic or harmful amount of the substance contained therein within a reasonable time and not difficult for normal adults to use properly.”

The risk associated with the accidental ingestion of hazardous materials by kids, has long influenced research and innovation in packaging design to create child resistant solutions. Child resistant packaging is defined as special packaging solutions, the contents of which cannot be accessed by kids under the age of 52 months, by virtue of their design. However, it is also important that the same can be used properly by adults, up to 70 years of age. The idea of child resistant packaging is not very old. Child resistant reclosable packs have been in the market since the mid-1970s, and were first introduced in the U.S. The same were exported to European countries and have achieved high acceptance, across the world. Since their inception, child resistant pouches have undergone improvement at design levels. The ultimate objective of design level innovations in child resistant pouches is to increase the resistance to opening of the packs by kids, yet maintaining a consumer-friendly design, which can be easily handled by adults.

Global child resistant pouches market: Segmentation

The global child resistant pouches market has been segmented as follows –

On the basis of material, the global child resistant pouches market has been segmented as –

Polyethylene (PE)

Ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA)

Aluminium

Others

On the basis of product type, the global child resistant pouches market has been segmented as –

Single-use pouches/Non-reclosable pouches

Reclosable pouches

Reclosable pouches are usually zippered pouches, which feature opaque surfaces. A locking feature such as the push-pin child guard feature is used for reclosable pouches. Non-reclosable pouches are single use, and may feature a tear split, with a micro perforation to aid adults.

On the basis of filling method, the global child resistant pouches market has been segmented as –

Fill through top

Fill through bottom

On the basis of end use, the global child resistant pouches market has been segmented as –

Pharmaceutical products

Household Chemicals

Detergent Pods

Others

*Pricing for the market has been captured on the basis of material type used

Global child resistant pouches market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global child resistant pouches market are – IMPAK Corporation, Sierra Bags, Dymapak, Stink Sack, Bemis Company, Inc., Mondi Plc, Amcor Ltd., Sealed Air Corporation, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, and Sonoco Products Company, among others.

The raw material suppliers include – E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, China Hongqiao Group Limited, and United Company RUSAL Plc, among others.

Exhibit 2 represents the Tier classification of companies which have been considered in this article. Company annual reports have been used as sources for calculating the revenue share of child resistant pouches.

Tier structure has been considered as follows –

Companies with revenues generated from selling child resistant pouches exceeding US$ 5 Mn, have been considered Tier I companies. Those with segment revenues between US$ 1 Mn & US$ 5 Mn, have been considered as Tier II companies. Finally, companies with segment revenue below US$ 1 Mn have been considered as Tier III companies.

Exhibit 3 represents the production clusters of child resistant pouches in key regions. The bubbles, however, do not indicate any market numbers.

Global child resistant pouches market: Significance

Annually, a significant number of accidental drug ingestion cases are reported, of which, nearly 45% of the cases comprise of children below 52 months, as the subject. To curb the risk of accidental ingestion by children, yet, ensure a convenient opening system for adults, child resistant packaging, and by extension, pouches, are manufactured.

Child resistant pouches are mostly used in the pharmaceutical, and medicinal marijuana industry, due to high demand for specific packaging, and packaging solutions which are compliant with government regulations.

Key developments shaping the market

The child resistant pouches market is subject to significant influence from government regulations and design level innovation among key manufacturers.

In October 2015, IMPAK Corporation, which is one of the leading manufacturers of advanced flexible packaging launched its series of PharmaLoc child resistant bags. The new products reduce chances of accidental opening by children, while ensuring a one-handed-pinch-and-slide operation for adults.

In February 2016, a new child resistant packaging technology ‘Child-Guard’, was implemented on pouches, by Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. The concept is the new edition to the Slide-Rite slider family of products, and also, has been developed in accordance with the Poison Prevention Packaging Act

Design level trends

Globally, manufacturers of child resistant pouches are emphasizing on innovative designs, such as that of ‘Thumb-Pocket’ zipper bags. These have thumb tab zippers, which are easy for adults to open. The design includes a sophisticated press-to-close zipper, instead of a bulky pull-tab closure. Also, a significant number of single dose child resistant pouches feature micro tear slits for opening. The micro perforation near the corner enables adults to tear the package open, without efforts.

In addition, child resistant pouches are designed to be opaque, to eliminate product visibility. The ‘PharmaLoc’ External latch pouches feature a tab, which can only be opened with two-handed dexterity, which is impossible to achieve by children aged below 52 months. Another feature which is seen in child resistant pouches is a ‘Push-pin’ child guard features, wherein, a special pin needs to be inserted to the zipper to access the contents.

The road ahead

The advancement in pharmaceutical drug formulation processes, coupled with the ever expanding variety of drugs will continue to create absolute need for special packaging, to ensure total reduction of accidental ingestion cases. The global child resistant pouches market will be influenced by further amendment in existing regulations, in accordance with advancement in drug formulations. Therefore, the global child resistant pouches market is expected to have a positive outlook over the forecast period.

