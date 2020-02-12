Child Resistant Packaging Market – Expected to Expand at a CAGR of 7.3% During the Forecast Period

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the child resistant packaging market in its published report, titled “Global Child Resistant Packaging Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2018–2026”. In terms of revenue, the global child resistant packaging market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report.

Child resistant packaging is a special packaging which is used to avoid child interventions by ingesting hazardous or poisonous products. Child resistant packaging is required by regulations for prescription drugs, OTC medications, nicotine-containing e-cigarettes, chemicals, home care products, and several cosmetics.

The child resistant packaging is designed such as it cannot be opened easily by children and requires a special trick to be opened. The child resistant packaging is available in the reclosable and non-reclosable format. In reclosable packaging, caps & closure, pouches, and joint container tubes and cartons are categorized, while blister and clamshells are segmented in non-reclosable packaging.

The child resistant packaging is developed from four types of materials, namely, plastic, glass, metal, and paper. The plastic materials used in the child resistant packaging are polyethylene, polyethylene terephthalate, polystyrene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene vinyl alcohol. Plastic is the prominent material used in the child resistant packaging. The blisters & clamshells, caps & closure, pouches & bags, and joint container tubes are manufactured from it.

In the global child resistant packaging market, glass material is expected to lose the market share during the forecast period. The global child resistant packaging is used by end-user industries such as pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, cosmetics, homecare, chemical & fertilizers, automotive, cannabis, and tobacco (e-cigarette).

In the pharmaceutical industry, child resistant packaging is compulsory for over the counter (OTC) drugs and prescribed medications. Due to this, the pharmaceutical industry is the noticeable end-user for child resistant packaging. In the global child resistant packaging market, pharmaceutical industry accounts for more than 75% of the market share.