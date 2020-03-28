Child Resistance Packaging Market Find Out Top Impacting Factor Of Market Growth By Opportunity And Industry Forecast till 2023

Summary

Global Child Resistance Packaging Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, CAGR by Type (Reclosable Packaging, Non-reclosable Packaging, Special Blister Packaging), By End-Use (Personal Care, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals) and By Region – Forecast to 2023

Child Resistance Packaging Market Overview

The global child resistant packaging market is expected to exhibit a solid 4% CAGR over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). Child resistant packaging is used to protect infants who may not understand the dangerous nature of products in bottles or other packages. Child resistant packaging comprises designing the packaging so that an infant would not be able to open it without adult assistance. The global child resistant packaging market is likely to be driven by the growing urbanization in emerging countries, which has driven the demand for bottled or otherwise packaged products that need to be kept out of the reach of babies.

The growing urbanization developing countries has led to a growing demand for packaged medical and cleaning products, which are the primary targets for regulations intended to make packaging safe for children. The increasing demand for pharmaceutical products and home cleaning products, which often contain substances that could be fatal if ingested without restraint, is likely to be the major driver for the global child resistant packaging market over the forecast period. Cosmetic and personal care products may also contain ingredients that can seriously hurt children if the substances are used in an inconsiderate manner. This is also likely to be a key driver for the global child resistant packaging market over the forecast period, as the demand for personal care and cosmetic products is set to increase steadily over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

Leading players in the global child resistant packaging market include

WestRock Company

Global Closure System

Ecobliss B.V.

Bemis Company Inc.

Amcor Limited

MJS Packaging Inc.

Kaufman Container

Berk Company LLC

Sun Grown Packaging

Industry Updates

In May 2019, Hush recalled some anesthetic products due to their failing child resistant packaging requirements. The increasing government support to the widespread incorporation of child resistant packaging in mass produced products is likely to be a key driver for the global child resistant packaging market over the forecast period.

In April 2019, TriDerman recalled its pain relief cream products after they were found to lack child resistant packaging requirements.

In May 2019, Garden Society, a leading producer of medial marijuana in the U.S., announced the addition of child-proof packaging to its product lineup, following regulations in support of child-proof packaging in cannabis products. The growing demand for the legalization of medical and recreational marijuana in the U.S. could lead to a growing demand from the child resistant packaging market in the region.

Segmentation

The global child resistant packaging market is segmented on the basis of type, end use, and region.

By type, the global child resistant packaging market is segmented into reclosable packaging, non-reclosable packaging, and special blister packaging.

By end use, the global child resistant packaging market is segmented into personal care products, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals.

Regional Analysis

Europe is the dominant regional market for child resistant packaging due to the widespread adoption of stringent regulations mandating the use of child resistant packaging in several industries. The growing awareness about the importance of incorporating child safety features in commercial products in Europe is likely to drive the child resistant packaging market in the region over the forecast period.

North America is also likely to play a leading role in the global child resistant packaging market over the forecast period due to the growing instances of state governments legislating in favor of mandating child resistant packaging in various industrial sectors. The growing government support for child resistant packaging is likely to result in smooth growth for the market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East lag behind Europe and North America in the global child resistant packaging market due to the lack of awareness about the importance of child safety. However, the growing demand for personal care products and pharmaceuticals in developing Asia Pacific economies could lead to steady growth of the child resistant packaging market in Asia Pacific over the forecast period.

