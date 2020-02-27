CHICKPEAS MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY SALES, SUPPLY, CONSUMPTION, DEMAND, ANALYSIS AND FORECASTS TO 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Chickpeas Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Chickpeas Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Chickpeas are pulse crop and belongs to leguminosae family. Chick peas are grown as seed of the cicer arietinum plant. Chick peas are also called as garbanzo beans or chana or Egyptian peas and mostly consumed in Asian and Middle East countries. Chickpeas are considered as foreign exchange earning crop and thus important crop. The chickpeas market id fragmented at the supplier level on the supply chain. Chick peas are offer nutrients, vitamins, fibre and also increase the folate and manganese content. The chickpeas production requires well drained soil which is best suited for high yield. The chickpeas require proper aeration to maintain the quality on storage and must be checked a period of interval to avoid spoilage. The chickpeas are available in varieties bifurcated on the basis of colour, taste and seed size. The most commonly used ones are light coloured chickpeas called as kabuli and small sized dark coloured called as desi type.

Chickpeas offer some of the health benefits such as supply of antioxidants, decreased cardiovascular risks, improved blood regulation and support to digestive tract. The health benefits offered support in the growth of global chickpeas market. The demand for restoration of soil also aid in the growth of global chickpeas market.

The global Chickpeas market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Chickpeas volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chickpeas market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Wimmera Grain

Bean Growers

Arbel

Isik Tarim

JOVA Graneros

Mast Qalander

Indraprasth foods

OLEGA

Segment by Type

Kabuli Chickpeas

Desi Chickpeas

Segment by Application

Supplier

Distributers

Retailer

Segment by Regions

North America

United States

China

India

Japan

Key Stakeholders

Chickpeas Manufacturers

Chickpeas Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Chickpeas Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

