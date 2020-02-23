Chickpea Protein Ingredients Market Competitive Analysis to 2023: Cambridge Commodities Limited, AGT Food and Ingredients, Ingredion Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company

The Global Chickpea Protein Ingredients Market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for legume proteins in foods and beverages. Chickpea protein ingredients are rich in both soluble and insoluble dietary fibers. Being a good source of protein, chickpeas contain lesser calories and saturated fats compared to other protein sources; owing to which chickpea protein ingredients are gaining huge demand among health-conscious consumers. Due to the high protein content in chickpeas, chickpea protein ingredients are majorly used by food manufacturers to produce meat substitutes for vegan diet followers.

Based on type, Chickpea Protein Ingredients Market is segmented into concentrates, isolates, and others. Among these, the concentrate segment accounts for the maximum revenue owing to the affordability of concentrated chickpea protein ingredients. Concentrates contain all nine essential amino acids that provide key nutritional benefits. Concentrate proteins also break down relatively quick, making its nutrients rapidly available to the body.

Based on form, chickpea protein ingredients market is segmented into liquid and dry. The dry segment accounts for the maximum share in chickpea protein ingredients market owing to the longer shelf life with cost advantage over liquid form. Moreover, the dry form has a better ability to withstand heat during processing as compared to the liquid form.

Based on category, the market is segmented into organic and conventional. The organic segment has been generating the maximum revenue in chickpea protein ingredients market, owing to the natural methods of chickpea cultivation. Organic chickpeas are cultivated without pesticides and inorganic fertilizers. Crop rotation is practiced regularly while cultivating organic chickpeas to make the land more productive and environment friendly than conventional methods.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the key players in the global chickpea protein ingredients market are Nutriati, Inc. (US), Batory Foods (US), ChickP (US), InnovoPro (Israel), Cambridge Commodities Limited (UK), AGT Food and Ingredients (Canada), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), and Nirman Nutraceuticals Pvt. Ltd. (India).

Market Segmentation:

The Global Chickpea Protein Ingredients Market has been segmented into type, form, category, application, and region.

The market based on type has been segmented into concentrate, isolate, and others.

The market, by form, has been segmented into liquid and dry.

The market, by category, has been segmented into organic and conventional.

The market, by application, has been segmented into sports nutrition, energy bars, bakery & confectionary, snacks (sweet & savory), and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominates the global chickpea protein ingredients market owing to the increasing production of chickpea and high application of chickpea protein ingredients in food industry. Favorable soil, weather, and growing agricultural industry has led to the growth of chickpea protein ingredients market in this region. North America follows the market of chickpea protein ingredients market with the maximum production of chickpeas in Mexico and the highest demand of chickpea protein ingredients in the US owing to the rising vegan consumers in this region.

