Chevron Seals Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2028

Chevron Seals Market: Introduction
Chevron seals are also referred to as chevron packing seals, chevron v packing or chevron packs. They are a standard rubber or engineering plastic product that consists of rings of multiple lip seals. Chevron seals are stacked vertically between reinforced header and base rings. They are manufactured and are designed for various applications to suit the equipment in various end-user industries, such as oil and gas, petrochemical, construction and nuclear industries.
Chevron seals offer good sealing results as they are robust, dimensionally adjustable and not sensitive to sealing surface finish. Applications where there is a risk of damage and contamination most find great usage of chevron seals. Chevron seals are highly recommended in hydraulic applications as they can contain piston or shaft pressure during linear or rotary motion.
The global chevron seals market witnessing a slow and steady growth trend and it is expected that this growth will continue during the forecast period. Developments in chevron seals in terms of use of new materials for enhancing the life and smooth operation of the equipment will driving the chevron seals market. Sales of chevron sealing sets for translator application will enhance the market size of the chevron seals as several chevron seals are an integral part of chevron sealing sets.
Chevron Seals Market: Market Dynamics
Chevron seals are renowned for their hardwearing properties as they offer universal chemical resistance and in addition, they resist against damages due to high temperature and compressive loads. The market for chevron seals is being driven by their outstanding properties, such as their ability to suppress thermal influence, suitability for lifting movements and resistance to weathering, ozone and many other chemicals.
Developments in chevron seals, such as advent of automatic hydraulic and pneumatic design for sealing rods, pistons and plungers, will drive the market for chevron seals at a faster rate. In addition, various industries, such as oil and gas and petrochemical, are looking for customized sealing solutions in their operations, which will further drive the global chevron seals market. The construction and nuclear industries will witness a growth trend in the adoption of chevron seals as the safety requirements in these industries will positively impact the market growth for chevron seals.
Chevron Seals Market: Market segmentation
The global chevron seals market can be segmented on the basis of configuration, material, application and end use.
On the basis of configuration, the global chevron seals market is segmented into:
- Circular
- V-shaped
- U-shaped
- Curved
- Others (roof shaped )
On the basis of material, the global chevron seals market is segmented into:
- Elastomer
- Plastic
- Metal
- Polyurethane
- Others (Rubber Fabric, Leather)
On the basis of application, the global chevron seals market is segmented into:
- Pistons
- Sealing rods
- Plungers
- Control and shut-off valves
- Metering systems
- Agitators
- Hydraulic cylinders
- Rotary joints
- Others
On the basis of end use, the global chevron seals market is segmented into:
- Oil and gas industry
- Petrochemical industry
- Nuclear industry
- Construction industry
Chevron Seals Market: Regional Outlook
The growth in oil and gas operations in the Middle-East, Western Europe and North America will drive the chevron seals market during the forecast period. The growth of the global chevron seals market is being driven by Asian market as the oil operators are looking to generate more revenue due to low production costs in this region.
Chevron seals automatically distribute pressure shock and overloads and an effective seal along the shaft. The deployment of chevron seals made of polyurethane material will have a significant growth trend during the forecast period globally. Economies, such as the US, UAE, Russia and China, will be the targeted market places for chevron seals manufacturers during the forecast period. New investments in these countries in the oil and gas and petrochemical industries will have a positive impact on the growth of the chevron seals market. .
Chevron Seals Market: Key Market Participants
Some of the key market participants in the global chevron seals market are:
- All Seals Inc.
- Ashton Seals Ltd
- BSCL
- Freudenberg Sealing Technologies
- Freudenberg Simrit KG
- James Walker Group
- GARLOCK FAMILY OF COMPANIES,
- Kastas Sealing Technologies Europe GmbH.
- Martin’s Rubber Company Ltd.
- One Stop Sealing Ltd
- PARAKH RUBBER HOUSE
- Precision Polymer Engineering/IDEX
- Raycom Engineering
- Sealco International Ltd
- SKF
- Teff Plast
- Trelleborg Sealing Solutions.
- VAKO SEALS PVT. LTD
