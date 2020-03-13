Chest Compressors Market 2018-2028 Key Players- Stryker Corporation; SunLife Science; AAT; ZOLL Medical Corporation and Resuscitation International, LLC, among others.

Chest compressors are used to save lives during medical emergencies. Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) is a process that helps induce rescue breaths at the time of a medical emergency. Chest compressors are life savers for patients suffering from a cardiac arrest, as chest compressors apply a cardiac massage to patient for optimise the flow of blood to the heart. Chest compressors are mostly used by healthcare professionals who handle emergency medical conditions at various places. The CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) method is used for maintaining the blood flow and supply of air to the lungs.

Modern chest compressors work automatically at a particular pressure based on the type of emergency and the body mass index of the patient. Hospitals have all types of chest compressors, which include manual and automatic, as pressure applied to the chest should be in a proper ratio for the body to respond appropriately. The traditional method for CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) involves the application of pressure by hand and blowing the air by mouth, however, modern chest compressors apply pressure based on the nature of the medical emergency and taking into consideration other health-related factors of patients.

Chest Compressors Market: Drivers and Restraints

The chest compressors market is a growing market owing to an increase in the number of emergency cases and the availability of technologically advanced medical devices. Automatic chest compressors, which can be self-operated by patients or by the people near them who need not necessarily be healthcare professionals, is another factor boosting the chest compressors market. However, the high cost of chest compressors and lack of availability in various geographical regions is likely to hamper the growth of the chest compressors market in the coming years.

Chest Compressors Market: Segmentation

The chest compressors market is segmented based on the following:

Chest compressors based on product types:

Mechanical Chest Compressors

Electrical Chest Compressors

Automated Chest Compressors

Others Chest Compressors

Chest compressors based on end user:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centre

Emergency Centre

Others

Chest Compressors Market: Overview

Chest compressors are the first line of treatment for patients suffering from heart attacks and other emergency cases where the heartbeat has stopped. Market players are working to offer technologically advanced chest compressors with enhanced efficiency, which can also be operated by non-healthcare professionals during medical emergencies. The chest compressors market has high growth potential owing to improvements in Internet-connected medical device technology and the availability of remote-operated medical devices.

Chest Compressors Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, the chest compressors market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa. The North America market is expected to witness major growth owing to the local presence of major players, the high demand for chest compressors for health emergencies and improvements in the healthcare system. Western Europe and Eastern Europe are also registering growth owing to the adoption of chest compressors by healthcare professionals in these regions. Asia Pacific Excluding Japan show the sluggish growth as the improving healthcare system in most of the countries along with increasing adaptation rate of chest compressors for emergencies cases. Japan show moderate growth rate as the product adaptation rate and growth of medical system is stable. Middle East and Africa show slow growth as the awareness about the products is low among the healthcare professional and lack of adaptation rate of chest compressors due to low growth of medical healthcare system as compared to other regions.

Chest Compressors Market: Key Players

Some of the players in the chest compressors market include Stryker Corporation; SunLife Science; AAT; ZOLL Medical Corporation and Resuscitation International, LLC, among others.