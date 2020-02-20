DelveInsight’s ‘Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN) – Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of CIPN in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), Japan and China.

The Report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, the current and forecasted market size of Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy from 2016 to 2028 segmented by eight major markets. The Report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

Geography Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

China

Study Period: 2016-2028

Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy – Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm

Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) is a frequent, dose-dependent complication of anticancer drugs, including platinums, taxanes, epothilones, vinca alkaloids, and newer agents, such as bortezomib. It not only leads to dose reduction or discontinuation of treatment but also decreases the quality of life of cancer survivors. With the exception of paclitaxel and oxaliplatin, which cause an acute neuropathy that emerges either during or shortly after infusion, the onset of CIPN is usually delayed and appears to depend on the total cumulative dose. Clinically, CIPN presents as deficits in sensory, motor, and autonomic function which develop in a compound-specific manner.

The DelveInsight Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN) market report gives a thorough understanding of the CIPN by including details such as disease definition, classification, symptoms, etiology, pathophysiology, diagnostic trends. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for CIPN in the US, Europe, Japan and China.

Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Epidemiology

The Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy epidemiology division provides insights about the historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every 8 major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the DelveInsight report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology [segmented by Total Incident Population of CIPN, Severity Specific Incident Population of CIPN and Incident Population of CIPN by Chemotherapeutic Agents] scenario of Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy in the G8 countries covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), Japan and China from 2016-2028.

According to DelveInsight, an incident population of CIPN in the G8 countries is expected to increase at a CAGR of 0.35% for the study period i.e. 2016-2028. DelveInsight estimates show a higher incidence of CIPN in China with 1,542,149 cases in 2016, due to the higher incidence of cancer than the US, EU5, and Japan. Among the European countries, Germany had the highest incident population of CIPN, followed by the United Kingdom in 2016. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest incident population of nearly 80,000 in 2016. According to DelveInsight, the majority of the CIPN cases is caused by the platinum-based chemotherapeutic agents such as oxaliplatin and cisplatin, followed by taxane agents. Furthermore, assessments show that in terms of severity, the majority of the patients have been diagnosed with moderate and severe forms of CIPN, while mild CIPN cases were also diagnosed. In 2016, incident cases of mild, moderate and severe CIPN in the US varied in the range 100,000 to 300,000. This trend is expected to be followed during the forecast period [2019-2028].

Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Drug Chapters

This segment of the Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN) report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.

The market size of CIPN depends entirely on the type of nerve damage, symptoms, and location. Currently, there is no approved therapy for the treatment of CIPN. The current therapeutic landscape of CIPN worldwide is dependent on off-label therapies, used to reduce the symptoms in CIPN patients. Guidelines for the prevention and management of CIPN in survivors of adult cancers have reported pharmacologic treatment of neuropathic pain developed with a consensus that alpha-2-delta antagonist (anticonvulsants), serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs), opioids, and topical analgesics are good treatment options for neuropathic pain.

Detailed chapters of upcoming therapies such as SP-04 (PledOx; Solasia), Tetrodotoxin (TTX; WEX Pharmaceuticals) and E-52862 (Esteve), which are expected to launch during the forecast period [2019-2028] have also been covered in the report.

Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market Outlook

The Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN) market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria’s, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

The market size of Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN) in the G8 Countries is expected to increase at a CAGR of 2.94% for the study period (2016-2028). The expected launch of potential therapies may increase the market size in the coming years, assisted by an increase in the incident population of CIPN. Among the different classes of therapies which are currently prescribed to patients with CIPN, opioid analgesics are the most prescribed one that led to the highest market size among other classes. China accounts for the highest market size of CIPN in comparison to the United States, the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and Japan.

Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Drugs Uptake

This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2016-2028. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.

This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Report Insights

• Patient Population

• Therapeutic Approaches

• Pipeline Analysis

• Market Size and Trends

• Market Opportunities

• Impact of upcoming Therapies

Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Report Key Strengths

• 10 Years Forecast

• G8 Coverage

• Epidemiology Segmentation

• Key Cross Competition

• Market Size by Therapies

• Drugs Uptake

Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Report Assessment

• Pipeline Product Profiles

• Key Products and Key Players

• Market Drivers and Barriers

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights

2. Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy: Market Overview at a Glance

2.1. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy in 2016

2.2. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy in 2028

2.3. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy by therapies in 2016

2.4. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy by therapies in 2028

3. Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy: Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN)

3.3. Symptoms of CIPN

3.4. Grading of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy

3.5. Pathophysiology of CIPN

3.6. Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy: Clinical Presentation

3.7. Genetics of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy

3.8. Diagnosis of CIPN

4. Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Total Incident Population of CIPN in G8

5. Country Wise-Epidemiology of CIPN

5.1. United States

5.1.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.1.2. Total Incident Population of CIPN in the United States

5.1.3. Severity Specific Incident Population of CIPN in the United States

5.1.4. Incident Population of CIPN by Chemotherapeutic Agents in the United States

5.2. EU5 countries

5.2.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.3. Germany

5.3.1. Total Incident Population of CIPN in Germany

5.3.2. Severity Specific Incident Population of CIPN in Germany

5.3.3. Incident Population of CIPN by Chemotherapeutic Agents in Germany

5.4. France

5.4.1. Total Incident Population of CIPN in France

5.4.2. Severity Specific Incident Population of CIPN in France

5.4.3. Incident Population of CIPN by Chemotherapeutic Agents in France

5.5. Italy

5.5.1. Total Incident Population of CIPN in Italy

5.5.2. Severity Specific Incident Population of CIPN in Italy

5.5.3. Incident Population of CIPN by Chemotherapeutic Agents in Italy

5.6. Spain

5.6.1. Total Incident Population of CIPN in Spain

5.6.2. Severity Specific Incident Population of CIPN in Spain

5.6.3. Incident Population of CIPN by Chemotherapeutic Agents in Spain

5.7. United Kingdom

5.7.1. Total Incident Population of CIPN in the United Kingdom

5.7.2. Severity Specific Incident Population of CIPN in the United Kingdom

5.7.3. Incident Population of CIPN by Chemotherapeutic Agents in the United Kingdom

5.8. Japan

5.8.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.8.2. Total Incident Population of CIPN in the Japan

5.8.3. Severity Specific Incident Population of CIPN in the Japan

5.8.4. Incident Population of CIPN by Chemotherapeutic Agents in the Japan

5.9. China

5.9.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.9.2. Total Incident Population of CIPN in China

5.9.3. Severity Specific Incident Population of CIPN in China

5.9.4. Incident Population of CIPN by Chemotherapeutic Agents in China

6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

6.1. Preventive Drugs for CIPN

6.2. Symptomatic Treatment of CIPN

6.2.1. Prevention and Management of Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy in Survivors of Adult Cancers: American Society of Clinical Oncology Clinical Practice Guideline

6.2.2. Guidelines for the Pharmacologic Management of Neuropathic Pain: Japan

7. Unmet Needs

8. Emerging Therapies

8.1. Key Cross Competition

8.2. SP-04 (PledOx): Solasia/PledPharma

8.2.1. Product Description

8.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

8.2.3. Clinical Development

8.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

8.2.5. Product Profile

8.3. Tetrodotoxin or TTX: WEX Pharmaceuticals

8.3.1. Product Description

8.3.2. Other Developmental Activities

8.3.3. Clinical Development

8.3.4. Product Profile

8.4. E-52862: Laboratorios Dr. Esteve S.A. (ESTEVE)

8.4.1. Product Description

8.4.2. Other Developmental Activities

8.4.3. Clinical Development

8.4.4. Safety and Efficacy

8.4.5. Product Profile

8.5. ART-123 (Thrombomodulin alfa): Asahi Kasei Pharma

8.5.1. Product Description

8.5.2. Other Developmental Activities

8.5.3. Product Profile

8.6. MN-166 (Ibudilast): MediciNova

8.6.1. Product Description

8.6.2. Other Developmental Activities

8.6.3. Clinical Development

8.6.4. Safety and Efficacy

8.6.5. Product Profile

8.7. Topofen: Achelios Therapeutics

8.7.1. Product Description

8.7.2. Other Developmental Activities

8.7.3. Product Profile

8.8. KRN 5500: DARA BioSciences

8.8.1. Product Description

8.8.2. Other Developmental Activities

8.8.3. Clinical Development

8.8.4. Safety and Efficacy

8.8.5. Advantages and Disadvantages

8.8.6. Product Profile

8.9. NIAGEN: ChromaDex

8.9.1. Product Description

8.9.2. Clinical Development

8.9.3. Safety and Efficacy

8.9.4. Product Profile

8.10. Atexakin alfa: Relief Therapeutics

8.10.1. Product Description

8.10.2. Clinical Development

8.10.3. Product Profile

8.11. Lpathomab: Apollo Endosurgery

8.11.1. Product Description

8.11.2. Other Developmental Activities

8.11.3. Clinical Development

9. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy: G8 Market Analysis

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Market Size of Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy in G8 countries

9.3. Market Size of Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy by therapies in G8 Countries

10. United States: Market Outlook

10.1. United States Market Size

10.1.1. Total Market size of Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy

10.1.2. Market Size of Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy by therapies in the US

11. EU-5 countries: Market Outlook

11.1. Germany Market Size

11.1.1. Total Market size of Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy

11.1.2. Market Size of Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy by therapies in Germany

11.2. France Market Size

11.2.1. Total Market size of Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy

11.2.2. Market Size of Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy by therapies in France

11.3. Italy Market Size

11.3.1. Total Market size of Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy

11.3.2. Market Size of Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy by therapies in Italy

11.4. Spain Market Size

11.4.1. Total Market size of Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy

11.4.2. Market Size of Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy by therapies in Spain

11.5. United Kingdom Market Size

11.5.1. Total Market size of Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy

11.5.2. Market Size of Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy by therapies in the UK

12. Japan Market Outlook

12.1. Japan Market Size

12.1.1. Total Market size of Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy

12.1.2. Market Size of Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy by therapies in Japan

13. China Market Outlook

13.1. China Market Size

13.1.1. Total Market Size of Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy in China

13.1.2. Market Size of Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy by therapies in China

14. Market Drivers

15. Market Barriers

16. Appendix

16.1. Report Methodology

17. DelveInsight Capabilities

18. Disclaimer

19. About DelveInsight