Chemical Sensors Market Size | Status | Top Players | Trends and Forecast to 2025

A chemical sensor is a device that transforms chemical information (composition, presence of a particular element or ion, concentration, chemical activity, partial pressureâ€¦) into an analytically useful signal. The chemical information, mentioned above, may originate from a chemical reaction of the analyte or from a physical property of the system investigated. They can have applications in different areas such as medicine, home safety, environmental pollution and many others.

This report studies the Chemical Sensors Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Chemical Sensors market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Scope of Chemical Sensors: Chemical Sensors Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities, and trends. The report contains a comprehensive market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a swot analysis of the key vendors.

The top manufacturers are ABB, 3M, Emerson Electric, Delphi Automotive, Delphian Corporation, NGK SPARK PLUG, Honeywell, Siemens, Xylem Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Industrial Scientific and GE Measurement and Control. The competition is intense. The market for chemical sensors can be segmented on the basis of technology such as optical, electrochemical, Semiconductor, catalytic bead and others. These sensors are widely used in automotive, medical, industrial and some other industries. North America and Europe are leading regions for this market whereas Asia Pacific and RoW are expected to show significant demand in near future.

According to this study, over the next five years the Chemical Sensors market will register a 7.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 35400 million by 2024, from US$ 22900 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Chemical Sensors business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Chemical Sensors market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Electrochemical Sensors

Optical Sensors

Semiconductor Sensors

Pellistor/Catalytic Bead Sensors

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Industrial

Environmental Monitoring

Medical

Homeland Security

Automotive

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ABB

3M

EmersonÂ Electric

DelphiÂ Automotive

DelphianÂ Corporation

NGKÂ SPARKÂ PLUG

Honeywell

Siemens

XylemÂ Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific

TeledyneÂ TechnologiesÂ Incorporated

IndustrialÂ Scientific

GEÂ MeasurementÂ andÂ Control

Nemoto

DENSOÂ AutoÂ Parts

IntelligentÂ OpticalÂ Systems

InternationalÂ Sensor

MineÂ SafetyÂ AppliancesÂ Company

Bosch

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

A continued rebound in light vehicle production, along with the increasing use of advanced, higher cost universal exhaust gas oxygen (UEGO) sensors to improve vehicle fuel efficiency and performance, will drive advances. Growth will also be supported by healthy increases in medical chemical sensor demand as the continued aging of the baby boomer generation leads to above average growth in the diagnosis of diabetes and other chronic conditions. More broadly, gains across the entire industry will be supported by strong unit volume demand as lower average prices for most product types, and improved chemical sensor performance due to technology advancements, encourage expanded sensor use and facilitate the development of new applications and markets.

China’s chemical sensors industry has developed into a national wide status with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved. The production technology in China is relatively laggard to produce some low-end product and the high-end product is still relying on import.

Although chemical sensors bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

