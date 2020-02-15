Chemical Sensors 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

Chemical Sensors Market 2018
A chemical sensor is a device that transforms chemical information (composition, presence of a particular element or ion, concentration, chemical activity, partial pressure…) into an analytically useful signal. The chemical information, mentioned above, may originate from a chemical reaction of the analyte or from a physical property of the system investigated. They can have applications in different areas such as medicine, home safety, environmental pollution and many others.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Chemical Sensors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
The top manufacturers are ABB, 3M, Emerson Electric, Delphi Automotive, Delphian Corporation, NGK SPARK PLUG, Honeywell, Siemens, Xylem Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Industrial Scientific and GE Measurement & Control. The competition is intense. The market for chemical sensors can be segmented on the basis of technology such as optical, electrochemical, Semiconductor, catalytic bead and others. These sensors are widely used in automotive, medical, industrial and some other industries. North America and Europe are leading regions for this market whereas Asia Pacific and RoW are expected to show significant demand in near future.
The worldwide market for Chemical Sensors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.6% over the next five years, will reach 35400 million US$ in 2023, from 22900 million US$ in 2017
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
ABB
3M
Emerson Electric
Delphi Automotive
Delphian Corporation
NGK SPARK PLUG
Honeywell
Siemens
Xylem Inc
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
Industrial Scientific
GE Measurement & Control
Nemoto
DENSO Auto Parts
Intelligent Optical Systems
International Sensor
Mine Safety Appliances Company
Bosch
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Electrochemical Sensors
Optical Sensors
Semiconductor Sensors
Pellistor/Catalytic Bead Sensors
Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Industrial
Environmental Monitoring
Medical
Homeland Security
Automotive
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Market Overview
1.1 Chemical Sensors Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 ABB
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.1.1 ABB Description
2.1.1.2 ABB Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview
2.1.2 ABB Chemical Sensors Product Introduction
2.1.2.1 Chemical Sensors Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors
2.1.2.2 Chemical Sensors Product Information
2.1.3 ABB Chemical Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.1.3.1 ABB Chemical Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.1.3.2 Global ABB Chemical Sensors Market Share in 2017
2.2 3M
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.1.1 3M Description
2.2.1.2 3M Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview
2.2.2 3M Chemical Sensors Product Introduction
2.2.2.1 Chemical Sensors Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors
2.2.2.2 Chemical Sensors Product Information
2.2.3 3M Chemical Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2.3.1 3M Chemical Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2.3.2 Global 3M Chemical Sensors Market Share in 2017
2.3 Emerson Electric
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.1.1 Emerson Electric Description
2.3.1.2 Emerson Electric Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview
2.3.2 Emerson Electric Chemical Sensors Product Introduction
2.3.2.1 Chemical Sensors Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors
2.3.2.2 Chemical Sensors Product Information
2.3.3 Emerson Electric Chemical Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3.3.1 Emerson Electric Chemical Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3.3.2 Global Emerson Electric Chemical Sensors Market Share in 2017
2.4 Delphi Automotive
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.1.1 Delphi Automotive Description
2.4.1.2 Delphi Automotive Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview
2.4.2 Delphi Automotive Chemical Sensors Product Introduction
2.4.2.1 Chemical Sensors Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors
2.4.2.2 Chemical Sensors Product Information
2.4.3 Delphi Automotive Chemical Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4.3.1 Delphi Automotive Chemical Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4.3.2 Global Delphi Automotive Chemical Sensors Market Share in 2017
2.5 Delphian Corporation
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.1.1 Delphian Corporation Description
2.5.1.2 Delphian Corporation Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview
2.5.2 Delphian Corporation Chemical Sensors Product Introduction
2.5.2.1 Chemical Sensors Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors
2.5.2.2 Chemical Sensors Product Information
2.5.3 Delphian Corporation Chemical Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5.3.1 Delphian Corporation Chemical Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5.3.2 Global Delphian Corporation Chemical Sensors Market Share in 2017
Continued…..
