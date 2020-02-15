Chemical Sensors 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Chemical Sensors Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2023”

Chemical Sensors Market 2018

A chemical sensor is a device that transforms chemical information (composition, presence of a particular element or ion, concentration, chemical activity, partial pressure…) into an analytically useful signal. The chemical information, mentioned above, may originate from a chemical reaction of the analyte or from a physical property of the system investigated. They can have applications in different areas such as medicine, home safety, environmental pollution and many others.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Chemical Sensors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The top manufacturers are ABB, 3M, Emerson Electric, Delphi Automotive, Delphian Corporation, NGK SPARK PLUG, Honeywell, Siemens, Xylem Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Industrial Scientific and GE Measurement & Control. The competition is intense. The market for chemical sensors can be segmented on the basis of technology such as optical, electrochemical, Semiconductor, catalytic bead and others. These sensors are widely used in automotive, medical, industrial and some other industries. North America and Europe are leading regions for this market whereas Asia Pacific and RoW are expected to show significant demand in near future.

The worldwide market for Chemical Sensors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.6% over the next five years, will reach 35400 million US$ in 2023, from 22900 million US$ in 2017

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ABB

3M

Emerson Electric

Delphi Automotive

Delphian Corporation

NGK SPARK PLUG

Honeywell

Siemens

Xylem Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Industrial Scientific

GE Measurement & Control

Nemoto

DENSO Auto Parts

Intelligent Optical Systems

International Sensor

Mine Safety Appliances Company

Bosch

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Electrochemical Sensors

Optical Sensors

Semiconductor Sensors

Pellistor/Catalytic Bead Sensors

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial

Environmental Monitoring

Medical

Homeland Security

Automotive

