Chemical Management Services (CMS) Emerging Market Growth | Trends | Industry Analysis

Chemical Management Services (CMS) is a business model in which a customer purchases chemical services rather than just chemicals. These services can encompass all aspects of the chemical management lifecycle including: procurement, delivery/distribution, inventory, use (including chemical substitute research), collection, monitoring/reporting, training, treatment, disposal, information technology, and even process efficiency improvements; each of which poses its own costs and risks. Under CMS, the service provider is compensated based on the quality and quantity of services provided that reduce chemical lifecycle costs, risks, and environmental impacts, not on the volume of chemical sold. Therefore the service provider has the same objective as their customer: to reduce chemical use and cost. Both participants achieve bottom line benefits through reduced chemical use, cost, and waste.

Although CMS is currently being considered by large, well-funded institutions, it is highly likely this approach could be applied in smaller colleges and research facilities. The same challenges and drivers for considering CMS apply in the smaller institutions. It is likely the CMS model will need to be adapted for smaller educational institutions to accommodate their lower chemical throughput. However, the needs are essentially the same for large and small educational institutions, so there is an opportunity for economies of scale for CMS providers to serve both. Finally, it will be important to demonstrate success of the CMS model in larger institutions to effectively appeal to smaller educational institutions.

USA is the largest region for the consumption of CMS, accounting for 67.67% of global CMS revenue, and it is also the developed region to offer the management service. Then Europe is the second largest place with advanced CMS. As Asia is the emerging market, many countries have realized the advantages of CMS, and then the demand for CMS will be expanded. And while there are both more CMS providers and more CMS customers in 2016 than there were in 2011, the value of the market is very nearly the same, reflecting both the volume loss of existing customer business and the reduction of contract values.

Major Companies in CMS and Management Services focused on their Local Market, and just few larger companies operating globally.

With the Increase in Labor Cost, Energy Cost, the cost of laundry in emerging countries is rising, and with the low research capacity, the major CMS and service is still concentrated in developed countries.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are optimistic about this area; in the future there will be more new investments enter the field, especially in Asia.

According to this study, over the next five years the Chemical Management Services (CMS) market will register a 7.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5050 million by 2024, from US$ 3310 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Chemical Management Services (CMS) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Chemical Management Services (CMS) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Procurement

Delivery/Distribution

Use

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Automotive

Air Transport

Electronics

Heavy Equipment

Food and Pharmaceutical

Steel and others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil , APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia , India, Australia, Europe, Germany , France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa , Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Haas TCM

PPG Industries

KMG Chemicals

Henkel

ChemicoMays

BP

Quaker Chemical

EWIE Co

Intertek

Chemcept

CiDRA

Aviall

SECOA BV

Air Liquid

Houghton

Sitehawk

3E

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Chemical Management Services (CMS) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Chemical Management Services (CMS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Chemical Management Services (CMS) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Chemical Management Services (CMS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Chemical Management Services (CMS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

