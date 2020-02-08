Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Chemical logistic Market: Evolving Technology and Global Demands 2019 to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

A safe and reliable Logistics system is an important aspect of chemical industry. The manufacturing and consumption geography of the chemical industry are mostly separated apart. Therefore the chemical logistic has its part in the efficient, competitive and sustainable market development of the chemical industries. Chemical logistics are generally responsive, supple and adaptable; provide innovative service to respond to market changes rapidly and efficiently.

The rising chemical market and shifting of the chemical manufactures from its traditional centers to the developing countries of Asia Pacific and Middle East has boosted the global chemical logistic market over the years. With growing infrastructure and development of new industrial location coupled with surging urbanization in the developing countries of Asia Pacific has raised the demand of organized upstream as well as downstream chemical logistic supply chain. The market of chemical logistic in developed region is heading towards maturity and the growth is mainly anticipated from the newly developed oil and gas production sites such as Appaloosa oilfield, Big Foot oilfield (Gulf of Mexico), and Baldpate in North America and Cawdor offshore oil fields, Byla oil field and Statfjord field in Europe.



In 2018, the global Chemical logistic market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Chemical logistic status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Chemical logistic development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Dow

INEOS

SABIC

DB Schenker

Norbert Dentressangle

Dupre

Brenntag

Univar

CSX

Schneider National

BDP International

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Pipelines Transport

Rail Transport

Road Transport

Intermodal Transport

Sea Transport

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil And Gas

Pesticide And Fertilizer Manufacturing

Liquid Chemical

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

