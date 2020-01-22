Chemical intermediaries and solvents to fuel the growth of the global 2-Ethylhexanol market in the coming years

Understanding various facets of the global 2-Ethylhexanol market, Persistence Market Research has come up with an analytical research publication titled “2-Ethylhexanol Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025)”. The comprehensive 2-Ethylhexanol market research report focuses on various trends, developments, opportunities, restraints, drivers and challenges impacting the growth of the global 2-Ethylhexanol market. These factors vary in magnitude in different regions for which a detailed analysis is covered in this research report. Along with this, a detailed competition assessment and forecasts for a period of eight years, from 2017-2025, are elaborated with respect to each segment and sub-segment of the global 2-Ethylhexanol market.

Global 2-Ethylhexanol Market: Forecast Highlights

The global market for 2-Ethylhexanol is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period. The global 2-Ethylhexanol market was valued at about US$ 7.5 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow 1.6 times to reach a valuation of more than US$ 12 Bn by the end of the year of assessment (2025). The global market for 2-Ethylhexanol is projected to rise at a value CAGR of 6.0% throughout the period of assessment (2017-2025).

Request Report TOC @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/4659

Global 2-Ethylhexanol Market: Dynamics Impacting Growth

Aspects such as superior 2-Ethylhexanol characteristics driving its use in paints and coating applications, increasing use of 2-Ethylhexanol in chemical intermediaries and solvents, safe nature of 2-Ethylhexanol pushing its adoption in agrochemical industry and growing metallurgy sector and increasing extractive metallurgy operations have fuelled the growth of the global 2-Ethylhexanol market. However, use of 2-Ethylhexanol substitutes and environmental issues associated with excess use of 2-Ethylhexanol are expected to hamper the growth of the global 2-Ethylhexanol market.

Global 2-Ethylhexanol Market: Segmental Outlook

The global market for 2-Ethylhexanol is segmented on the basis of application, delivery forms and by region.

In the application category, the chemical intermediaries and solvents segment is estimated to be the largest with a high market valuation. This segment is expected to grow at a value CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The coatings and paints segment is projected to grow at a significant rate to push the growth of the global market in the years to follow

With respect to delivery forms, the adoption of flexitanks for delivering 2-Ethylhexanol is increasing on a large scale. The flexitanks segment is projected to row at the highest rate throughout the period of forecast to reach a noteworthy valuation by the end of the year of assessment. This segment is expected to reflect high growth potential in the coming years. However, the bulk containers segment is anticipated to dominate the global market

By region, the 2-Ethylhexanol market is expected to expand at a stellar pace in the Asia Pacific region. The 2-Ethylhexanol Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at a high value CAGR to reflect a market valuation higher than US$ 7 Bn by the end of the year of assessment. North America is the second largest region in the 2-Ethylhexanol market

Request for sample report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/4659

Global 2-Ethylhexanol Market: Competitive Landscape

The market research report has analyzed various key players involved in the 2-Ethylhexanol. Few of these players are OXEA GmbH, LG Chem Ltd., BASF SE, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corporation), Eastman Chemical Company, Nan Ya Plastics Corp., Grupa Azoty S.A., INEOS Holdings Limited, SABIC, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Tianjin Bohua Yongli Chemical Industry Co., Ltd, Perstorp Orgnr, Henan GP Chemicals Co.,Ltd., Mosselman s.a., Oltchim S.A., Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., Sibur, Elekeiroz S.A., Shazand Petrochemical Company and The Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd.