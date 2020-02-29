Chemical Feed Systems Market to Increase at Steady Growth Rate 2018-2027

The chemical feed systems market is expected to grow in proportion to the consistently rising demand for water treatment services. Surging population, expansion of the manufacturing industry and stricter regulatory frameworks are few of the prime factors responsible for the growth of the chemical feed systems market in coming years. The chemical feed systems are installed in water treatment plants where the chemical feed system ensures consistent addition of chemicals in demanding water treatment and process applications in multiple industries such as chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, mining, paper & pulp, food, and energy among others. As industrial output continues to increase, demand for chemical feed systems in water treatment plants is likely to grow in coming years.

As governments are imposing stringent regulations on water treatment and processing plants, demand for water treatment services and chemical feed systems in municipal facilities, industries and utility and product sectors is expected to grow significantly. As infrastructures are modernized across industries, upgradation of water treatment services has become a frequent activity. Further, as the water treatment industry is constantly challenged with altering infrastructure and business models; and new technology implementation the chemical feed systems market is marked by the introduction of client-specific novel chemical feed systems with improved infrastructure and engineering. As OEMs in the chemical feed systems market persistently introduce innovative solutions, the chemical feed systems market is expected to witness a progressive outlook in coming years.

Fact.MR has developed an exclusive research analysis on the global chemical feed systems market for the forecast period (2018-2027), which analyzes developments shaping demand for chemical feed systems. An all-inclusive forecast incorporated in the report provides detailed assessment on key dynamics affecting growth of the global chemical feed systems market. This report contains volumes of valuable information interpreted in the form of market size estimations, manufacturing insights, trends analysis and value chain breakdown.

Global Chemical Feed Systems Market: Weight-based Systems Gaining Popularity

Weighing systems have witnessed widespread acceptance as the standard for monitoring chemical feed in chlorination systems. Currently, the popularity of weight-based chemical feed systems is rising among operators as they recognize unique benefits of scale over their conventional feed measuring counterparts. As chemicals get more and more expensive, and operating budgets get smaller, imperativeness of verifying the chemical feed records a rise.

With new advancements in instrumentation and continued development of strain gauge load cell, none of the level measuring devices exist that can keep pace with the weight-based chemical feed system’s performance. In a bid to verify correct daily chemical dosages, majority of states currently need reports regarding the amount of chemical feed to public water supplies. Several regulations and recommendations, such as Maine DHS, Massachusetts DEP, and The 10 States Standards, have emphasized use of weight-based chemical feed systems in light of their ease of use, reliability, and accuracy.

Classification Requirements determine Development of Chemical Feed Systems

Pipe lines and other process-associated water treatment operations are considered to be a classified area, which has made chemical feed systems to meet specifications set by various chemical industry regulatory bodies such as American Petroleum Institute (API), International Fire Code or Underwriter Laboratories (UL), and National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). Confinements associated with pipeline treatments are reflection of potential for explosion or fire. Classification requirements from regulatory bodies are key determinants for development of chemical feed system’s junction box, electrical control panel, and motor.

Chemical feed systems offer consistent and reliable dosing of chemicals in process applications, and with proper design these systems possess the ability to enhance the productivity by reducing chemical costs and maximizing operational performance. Several global leading companies such as U.S. Water, are offering customized chemical feed systems for catering unique applications and specifications of water treatment facilities. Provision of such customized solutions will impact growth of the global chemical feed systems market in the near future.

Innovation-driven Developments to Influence Growth of Global Chemical Feed Systems Market

Innovations in technology of water treatment systems and their relevant equipment is vital for resolving current-world challenges. Experienced R&D technologists from prominent industries worldwide are working on development of innovative, game-changing solutions in water treatment equipment to purify wastewater and recover valuable resources, and chemical feed system, integral component of water treatment plants, is no exception.

Chemical feed systems seek extensive adoption in flocculation-flotation systems, for effective removal of chemical oxygen demand (COD) and solids from wastewater. As chemical feed systems are not designed in accordance with real-time COD fluctuations in the wastewater, an increase in load in balance tank is observed during production. For resolving these challenges, Nijhuis Industries has designed an innovative chemical feed system to comply with real-time feeding process and curtail costs pertaining to wastewater chemical consumption.

In 2017, Pulsafeeder, global leading provider of fluid handling technology, introduced its standard chemical feed systems. These systems are designed to suit requirements of water treatment facilities that demand engineered water solutions with convenience of standard drop-in package. Along with accessories such as suction & discharge drain valves, variable frequency drives (VFDs), system vents, calibration columns, and relief valves, Pulsafeeder’s standard chemical feed systems feature two pumps for standby and duty, with an auto switchover option. Such chemical feed systems are ready for immediate deployment, devoid of the requirement for field assembly.

The scope of this report is to address major concerns of chemical feed systems manufacturers in terms of product development, sales growth and geographic expansion. Readers of this report can expect exhaustive insights on imperative dynamics underpinning expansion of the chemical feed systems market worldwide, along with thorough study and valuable information on demand & supply landscape of global chemical feed systems market. Such intrinsic information will enable large stakeholders of chemical feed systems to make better future business decisions.

