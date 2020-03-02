Chemical Control Systems Market: Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2018–2027

Chemical control systems are witnessing higher adoption in chemical and allied sectors, owing to a multitude of factors that include stringency in government regulations, industrial automation, and focus on operational efficiency. The chemical control systems is likely to witness growing adoption in the future owing to increasing awareness among end users on their benefits. The growing emphasis on water treatment, combined with broader push towards adopting innovative technologies is likely to provide an impetus to the growth of the chemical control systems market during the assessment period.

Chemical control systems market is also impacted by macroeconomic factors, including economic policies and regulations on carrying out business. Considering the nature of the industry, and the use of chemical control systems in water treatment, its prospects can be boosted on account of broader focus on water conservation. Chemical control systems can help in maintaining water balancing precision, a key application segment which is driving their adoption among end-users. The depleting resources of water, combined with surge in total waste volumes is also likely to provide an impetus to growth of the chemical control systems market during the assessment period. Overall, these factors are likely to have an impact on the chemical control systems market during the course of the assessment period.

A new analytical report of Fact.MR delivers valuable intelligence on the global chemical control systems market by providing an all-inclusive forecast on the market for the period between 2018 and 2027. Addressing key concerns of manufacturers, and reflecting impact of latest chemical industry trends on demand for chemical control systems, the report imparts precise analysis on the global chemical control systems market.

Chemical control systems exert improved water balancing precision by leveraging sensor technologies combined with control algorithms. These systems, primarily developed to offer continuous analysis & control on chemical constituents (disinfectant and pH levels particularly), help addressing challenges incurred in accurate dispensing by feeding as per requirements of set value. Functions of chemical control systems vary based on their application, leading to different maintenance and service requirements.

Global Chemical Control Systems Market: Growing Emphasis on Water Treatment to Drive Growth

Increased globalization, depleting resources of fresh water, and surging waste water volumes are key factors that have driven the requirement for water treatment. According to United Nations, water withdrawal from freshwater resources will increase by 50% in developing nations, and 18% in developed nations by 2025-end. The UN also estimates nearly 1,800 million people to thrive in absolute water-scarce regions, and roughly two-thirds of global population to dwell in the water stress regions by 2025. These concerns have propelled the requirement for water treatment at the global scale.

Key water treatment companies are adhering to novel approaches, in order to enable their clients to maintain ownership, budgets, and flexibility of relevant equipment in their facility. Chemical control systems are considered to be the core of a majority of the water treatment programs. Continuous monitoring of pH, ORP, & conductivity, multi-system capabilities, pre-mount designs, and customized flow are key attributes sought by water treatment industries in chemical control systems.

Companies in the global chemical control systems market, such as Global Water Technology, Inc., are offering customized equipment solutions for each client, in a bid to cater their every major chemical control requirements. These companies consider proper provision of right combination of manufacturer, accessories and features for accurate metering of waste water systems as top priority.

Development of Chemical Control Systems for Recreational Water Applications

Advanced line of chemical control systems are being designed & developed for the commercial recreational water applications. A prime example of this is the unique collaboration between the brands Evoqua’s Wallace & Tiernan and Neptune-Benson, which is currently working on design for control & management functions, and process control in applications of pool water treatment.

The chemical control system of Neptune-Benson, Blu-Sentinel™ is equipped with the premium quality Strantrol® pH and high resolution redox (HRR) sensors of Evoqua’s Wallace & Tiernan, in order to provide accurate and reliable measurements in pool water treatment systems. Such esteemed developments will further rub off on the demand for chemical control systems in the near future.

Product Innovations to Influence Growth of Global Chemical Control Systems Market

Spas and swimming pools employ chlorine as disinfectants, which entails the requirement for an analyzer for controlling the amount of chlorine being dosed. Chemical control systems manufacturers are continuously implementing innovations for increasing efficiency of controlling feed in water treatment operations.

For example, a global supplier of analyzers and controllers, Process Instruments (U.K.) Ltd. (Pi) has recently introduced its AquaSense Spa Controller and Swimming Pool Controller that offer precise measurements of pool pH and chlorine levels. These controllers then bank on the readings acquired to control the chemical dosing. AquaSense chemical control systems enable realization of reagent-less and buffer-less operations, which is suitable for community, municipal, as well as commercial swimming pools.

Fact.MR’s report also stands out as a valuable business document for companies operating in the global chemical control systems market, by offering them first-hand information on competitor analysis. The overall production base for chemical control systems has been decoded and studied, revealing the market leaders and emerging players. Key undertakings of companies have been disclosed in an unbiased manner to capture the overall competition landscape of the global chemical control systems market. Such information extends the scope of the report in enabling market players towards developing new strategies for future market prospects.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

