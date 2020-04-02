Chelating Resin Market Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2023

Chelating Resin Market Overview

The Chelating Resins Industry is expanding citing growing demand from the pulp & paper industry in the recent years. Market intensive reports associated with the chemicals & materials industry among others recently have been made accessible by Market Research Future which issues reports on this industry. The market for Chelating Resins is estimated to expand at a high CAGR rate and revenues in the forecast period.

The use of Chelating Resins in the treatment of industrial wastewater and in removing of radionuclides from waste streams that are highly acidic. Metal removal and recovery applications are among the other primary applications that are increasing the development pace of the market with rise in the mining and exploration activities. The rising need to ensure availability of safe drinking water has increased the demand from the water treatment sector to a large extent. This rising demand from the eater treatment sector for Chelating Resins can be attributed to the rapid depletion rate of water in reservoirs and scarcity of rainfall. In addition to this, the escalating demand from the consumer end is motivating investments by industry leaders as well as attracting new players in the market. The requirement for controlling corrosion in various industrial processes is expected to provide a further boost to the expansion of the market.

Industry Updates:

April 2018 Lanxness has presented its product a chelating resin Lewatit TP 207 which is a weak acidic, monodisperse and exhibits high selectivity in a neutral solution for bivalent heavy-metal ions. It can be utilized to selectively remove copper ions, as well as nickel, lead, or zinc.

Industry Segments:

The segmentation of the Chelating Resin Market includes segmentation on the basis of Product which consists of organophosphate, sodium gluconate, aminopolycarboxylate (APCA), and glucoheptonate among others.

The applications segment of the market consists of the following applications such as household & industrial cleaning, pulp & paper industry, agrochemicals, chemicals, consumer products, water treatment, and pharmaceuticals among others.

Detailed Regional Analysis:

The regional market for Chelating Resins covers regions such as North America, Middle East, Europe, Latin America, Africa and rest of the world. The Asia Pacific region has the largest market share in the Chelating Resin industry globally, accounting for million dollars in revenue and is expected to grow exponentially by 2027. The market in the North American region is likely to grow at an extraordinary CAGR by 2027. The European region in the Chelating Resin Market is also expected to expand significantly in the forecast period.

Global Competitive Analysis:

Aspects of the market related to pricing power and profit margins are expected to contribute in a major way to the revenue attractiveness of the market. The effects of the market s development have altered the competitive backdrop of the market. Costs involved in targeting potential customers are expected to be reasonable so as to be conducive to the expansion of the market. The capacity to endure their competitive edge is one of the key reasons fuelling their efforts in this period. Portfolio development is being significantly endorsed by market competitors to achieve high growth rates. Localization is among of the more preferred trends for growing the market portion of the competitors in the market. The room for development in the market seems to be promising through the forecast period. The odds for growing revenue inflow in the business are likely to multiply through the forecast period. The key trends and players have established a positive tone for development.

The significant market competitors in the market are Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Dow Chemical, Success, Lanxess, Mitsubishi Chemical, Purolite, Sun resin, Akzo Nobel NA (Netherlands), Kemira Oyj (Finland), BASF SE (Germany), The DOW Chemical Company (U.S.), and Cargill Incorporated (U.S.).

