Chelating Agent Industry 2019 Market Share, Growth, Size, Demand, Key Player, Development Analysis and Forecast 2023

Latest research report on “Global Chelating Agent Market 2019 Research Report” now available at a high quality database of Market research future.com with market size, share, trends, Competitive and statistical analysis.

Chelating Agents Market Demand Propelled by Increasing Demand from Cleaning & Agrochemical Industries

Chelating Agent Market Overview:

Global chelating agents or chelates market demand is driven by increasing demand in various end -use industries. The end-use industries driving the global demand includes, pulp & paper, agrochemical, and home care & institutional cleaning chemicals industry. Among these industries, pulp & paper is the most prominent and accounts for prominent share in the overall consumption. Chelating agents are used for bleaching pulp to enhance the brightness of papers. Although printing papers demand is declining in some regions, increasing demand for tissues and container board is antcipated to boost the overall pulp & paper industry. Growing manufacturing & packaging industry across the globe is boosting the pulp & consumption across the globe. The global production of paper & paper board is growing at a CAGR of 2.2% year on year. Being prominent end-use industry of chelating agent, the global paper & paper board production is expected to drive the global chelating agents market.

Global Key Players Profiles:-

AkzoNobel N.V., DowDuPont Inc., BASF SE, Archer Daniel Midland, Kemira Oyj, Cargilll Incorporated, Lanxess AG, and Tate & Lyle

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News

Aug 2015: BASF SE, aglobal leader in chemical industry is investing in expansion of production capacity of its bio degradable chelating agent product, ‘Trilon’. The production capacity for chelating agents will be 170,000 metric tonnes. The product is a high performance alternative for phosphate based chelating agent used in cleaning industry. The market leader has significantly stimulated chelqating agents market. Markwet followers are antcipated to invest in such development, in order to gain significant share in the global market.

Sept 2017: AkzoNobel, a leading global paints & coatings company partnered with Itaconix to develop bio –based chelating agents. The companies are in application agreement to evaluate and develop innovative bio-based chelates for the home & industrial cleaning industry. This was another development by market leaders towards developing a sustainable product for cleaning industry and signifies the trend towards biodegradibillity in chelating agents market.

Chelating Agent Market Competitive Analysis

The Global Market of Chelating Agent appears to be highly competitive and fragmented. Many large and small key players operating in the market are churning the competition to gain competitive advantage. To sustain their market position these players incorporate acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and technology launch. The Market demonstrates high growth potential which is likely to attract several new entrants in the market. Further resulting in intensified completion. Top players are investing heavily in R&D. Manufacturers operating in the Chelating Agent Market strive to deliver the best quality, reliable and consistent pure high-quality Chelating Agent products based on innovative technologies, and best practices.

They develop a proprietary portfolio of discrete high quality products available from small bottles to drum quantities. They also strive to build the ability to tailor products with the requested specifications such as customized/bulk packaging and special requirements and the help the clients to accelerate time to market. They are committed to excellence through customer service, technical consultation and on-site coordination ensuring a quick turnaround. Chelating Agent Market Segments:-

Chelating Agent Market is segmented in to 4 Key dynamics for an easy grasp and enhanced understanding.

Segmentation By Form: Comprises – Aminopolycarboxylate, Phosphates & Phosphonates, and other.

Segmentation by Application: Comprises – Detergent, Cleaning agent, Plastic Additives, Ink, Medicine, Water treatment, Fertilizer, and other.

Segmentation By End User: Comprises – Healthcare, Chemicals, Water & Wastewater, Agriculture, Pharmaceuticals, and other.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Regions:-

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest market acounting for largest value share in the global chelating agent market. The Asia-pacific market share is attributed to the high cleaning chemical, and pulp & paper production in China. India is estimated to be the fastest growing market after China in Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific market is followed by North America and Europe.

On the negative side, environmental concerns are estimated to have serious impact on the global chelating agents market. Certain chelating agents are subject to ban in European and North America market, owing to their non degradability and hazardous health effects. Some of the manufacturers are voulntarily refraining from the production. For instance, Sodium Tri Polyphosphate is banned by European Union and in Cnada & U.S. markets. The demand for such chemicals is declining in European & North America markets.

The Middle East & Africa

The report for Chelating Agent of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

