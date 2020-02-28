In order to dissert the market scenario prevailing across the cheese shreds market sector, FactMR has evenly presented a new examination titled “Cheese Shreds Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2018 to 2028 | Key Players are Daiya Foods, Inc., Hormel Foods Corporation, Sargento Foods Inc., Tillamook, Lisanatti Foods Inc., etc.”, to its extensive online repository. With all vital market facets enclosed into this single assessment, readers can learn about different market drivers, opportunities and trends which are likely to influence the overall market space for the cheese shreds market in the coming years. In addition, factors such as market size and revenue share are investigated so as to make this research highly authentic and reliable.

Appeal/Demand for Sample Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3290

The cheese shreds market registered a CAGR of 3.0% during the period 2013 to 2018. However, declining prices of cheese are likely to augur well for cheese shreds industry. The cheese shreds market is projected to exceed revenues worth US$ 4 billion in 2019. North America is likely to remain the largest market for cheese shreds with revenues projected to surpass US$ 1.6 billion in 2019. Cheese shreds market players in the region are leveraging falling prices of milk in combination with higher stocks, which have reduced cost of various cheese variants.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will retain its position as the fastest-growing market for cheese shreds. Greater China continues to gain significance as an attractive market with surging demand for cheese shreds from bakeries and western style restaurants in the country.

Increasing consumption of pizza and ready-to-eat food products has resulted in extensive adoption of cheese shreds, owing to their ease of use as ingredients and toppings in these food products. Additionally, growing preference for shredded cheddar and mozzarella cheese among pizza providers will continue to underpin demand for cheese shreds to a significant extent. Efforts of cheese producers to increase shelf-life of cheese shreds, along with growing adoption of cellulose to impart moisture-phobic property has resulted in high-quality cheese shreds offerings recently. This, coupled with growing adoption of potato starch and micro-crystalline cellulose in cheese shreds for longer shelf-life and flavor retention, will augur well for growth of the cheese shreds market.

Growing preference for dairy-free products, combined with increase in lactose intolerant population, is fueling the demand for vegan cheese shreds. Novel vegan cheese is produced by culturing puree or milk from tree nuts with same bacteria used by dairy cheese producers in order to enhance the taste and texture.

Cheese processors are increasingly focusing on improving product packaging to maintain freshness of cheese. Stand-up and resealable pouches made using plastic barrier shrink films are finding wide application in cheese shreds packaging to protect the product from moisture while maintaining its natural texture and flavor.

For Additional Insights Click to Access Complete Report – https://www.factmr.com/report/3290/cheese-shreds-market

Leading players operating in the cheese shreds market include Daiya Foods, Inc., Hormel Foods Corporation, Borden Cheese (Dairy Farmers of America, Inc.), Sargento Foods Inc., Tillamook, Lisanatti Foods, Inc., Associated Milk Producers, Inc., Winona Foods, Masters Gallery Foods, Inc., Galaxy Nutritional Foods, Inc., Kerrygold USA, Hunter, Walton & Co., Inc., BelGioioso Cheese Inc., Dutch Farms, Inc., Leprino Foods Company, Granarolo S.p.A, Pacific Cheese Co. Inc., Saputo Cheese USA Inc., Offredi The Cheese Ltd., GFA Brands, Inc., and other prominent players.

Shredded cheese products often referred to as cooking cheese are finding wide application in HoReCa sector owing to the easy-to-use feature of cheese shreds along with good meltability. Owing to the better taste, softness, and meltability, mozzarella cheese shreds are used on a large scale as a pizza topping and as ingredient in various food products.

In recent years, the demand for shredded low-moisture mozzarella cheese has increased as a result of better shelf-life. Moreover, rise in application of anti-caking agent in mozzarella cheese shreds to prevent molds, while increasing its shelf life. This is also resulting in companies operating in HoReCa sector buying mozzarella cheese shreds in large quantities.

The report on the cheese shreds market provides in-depth analysis and key insights on the market based on an extensive research methodology. The insights on the cheese shreds market are offered on the basis of the primary and secondary research. Interviews with industry experts on the cheese shreds market formed as the part of primary research methodology. While company annual reports, journals, and press releases were used in the secondary research on cheese shreds market.

Information collected through primary and secondary research was used to offer details on the growth and challenges in the cheese shreds market. The research methodology also helped in eliminating misleading information on the cheese shreds market and providing correct and accurate information and data on the cheese shreds market. The market report on the cheese shreds market serves as the exclusive dataset for cheese shreds market players and readers to plan new business strategies and product developments in order to compete in the cheese shreds market at a global level.

For Any Query or Concern, Access this Link – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=3290

About FactMR

FactMR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

FactMR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.factmr.com/