Cheese Shreds Market Sales and Demand Forecast

Cheese shreds sales are likely to surpass 400 thousand tons in 2019, as growing popularity of mozzarella in fast food products fuels demand. According to a new study by Fact.MR, convenience, improved shelf-life, and added nutritive value are among the key trends influencing the cheese shreds market.

Shredded mozzarella cheese remains a topselling variant, with demand underpinned by growing adoption in fast-foods, especially pizzas. The US Dairy Export Council expects an additional 100,000 tons of pizza cheese exports every year through 2020. According to the Fact.MR study, broader gains in the pizza industry will have a key impact on cheese shreds demand.

Rapid urbanization in emerging countries, especially in Asia Pacific, have led to an increasing number of foodservice outlets, which have been driving demand for cheese shreds significantly. This has created high dependency of food producers in the region to import cheese shreds from suppliers in developed regions. As this dependency continues to spiral upward, demand for mozzarella cheese shreds with gain a significant uptick in the upcoming years.

The study opines that in response to growing demand for high-quality shredded mozzarella cheese from local and global markets, companies are increasingly focusing on processing aids. The use of anti-caking agents has increased significantly to reduce clumping, especially during packaging and shipping. In recent years, potato starch has gained popularity in cheese shreds market as anti-caking agent, owing to its good moisture absorbing capacity, without leaving any white discoloration on surface of cheese shreds.

Growing Use of Cow Milk in Cheese Shreds Production

According to the report, sales of cow milk-based cheese shreds is likely to exceed 300 thousand tons in 2019. As a source, cow milk will continue to be sought-after vis-à-vis buffalo milk and goat milk, owing to the better color, texture and flavor. Additionally, greater digestibility of nutritional components present in cow milk further complements its demand as a healthy source for producing cheese shreds.

The study further opines that demand for cow milk in cheese shreds production will also be augmented by relatively better functional properties, such as high-quality proteins and low-fat content. However, concerns regarding milk allergies and lactose intolerance are pushing demand for alternatives such as soy and almond, which have recently gained significant acceptance in cheese production worldwide.

HoReCa Remains Largest Cheese Shreds Buyer

A wide variety of food options offered by the food service providers, along with the convenience of on-the-go and home delivery continue to drive demand for cheese shreds from HoReCa sector. With evolving dynamics, there has been a marked rise in the number of hotels, restaurants and cafes, which has led to the growing demand for cheese shreds, used as toppings and ingredients in various food items.

Restaurants serving fast-food items have witnessed a rise in popularity, especially in the developing countries, which, in turn, has influenced the demand for processed cheese in form of shreds owing to the ease of use as ingredient and toppings. With increasing disposable incomes and growing demand for value-added dairy products from consumers from the HoReCa sector, stakeholders in the cheese shreds market are introducing high-quality cheese made using healthy ingredients along with different flavors of cheese shreds.

The Fact.MR report tracks the cheese shreds market for the forecast period 2019-2027. According to the report, the cheese shreds market is projected to register a CAGR of nearly 4.0% through 2027.