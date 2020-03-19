Chatbots Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – Artificial Solutions, IBM Watson, eGain, Creative Virtual, Next IT Corp

A chatbot is a computer program or an artificial intelligence which conducts a conversation via auditory or textual methods.
The major drivers for upsurge in demand for chatbot software and services include increasing penetration of websites and mobile applications, proliferating demand of intelligent customer engagement, strong need to understand consumer behavior, and adoption of cloud-based technology
In 2017, the global Chatbots market size was 840 million US$ and it is expected to reach 9320 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 35.2% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Artificial Solutions
IBM Watson
Naunce Communications
eGain Coporation
Creative Virtual
Next IT Corp.
CX Company
Speaktoit
Customer
Codebaby
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3239160-global-chatbots-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Websites
Contact Centers
Social Media
Mobile Platform
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3239160-global-chatbots-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Chatbots Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Chatbots
1.1 Chatbots Market Overview
1.1.1 Chatbots Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Chatbots Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 Chatbots Market by Type
1.3.1 Software
1.3.2 Services
1.4 Chatbots Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Websites
1.4.2 Contact Centers
1.4.3 Social Media
1.4.4 Mobile Platform
2 Global Chatbots Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Chatbots Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Artificial Solutions
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Chatbots Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 IBM Watson
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Chatbots Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 Naunce Communications
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Chatbots Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4 eGain Coporation
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Chatbots Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5 Creative Virtual
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Chatbots Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6 Next IT Corp.
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Chatbots Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7 CX Company
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Chatbots Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8 Speaktoit
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Chatbots Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9 Customer
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Chatbots Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10 Codebaby
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Chatbots Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
4 Global Chatbots Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Chatbots Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Chatbots Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Chatbots in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Chatbots
5 United States Chatbots Development Status and Outlook
6 Europe Chatbots Development Status and Outlook
7 China Chatbots Development Status and Outlook
8 Japan Chatbots Development Status and Outlook
9 Southeast Asia Chatbots Development Status and Outlook
10 India Chatbots Development Status and Outlook
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
11.1 Global Chatbots Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)
11.2 Global Chatbots Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)
11.3 Global Chatbots Market Size by Application (2018-2025)
12 Chatbots Market Dynamics
12.1 Chatbots Market Opportunities
12.2 Chatbots Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 Chatbots Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 Chatbots Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1 Substitutes
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference
13.3 External Environmental Change
13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations
13.3.2 Other Risk Factors
Continued…..
CONTACT US:
Norah Trent
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
[email protected]
www.WiseGuyReports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
Office No. 524/528
Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road,
Hadapsar
Pune
411028
+91 8390122541
https://www.wiseguyreports.com