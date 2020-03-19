Chatbots Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – Artificial Solutions, IBM Watson, eGain, Creative Virtual, Next IT Corp

This report studies the global Chatbots market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Chatbots market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

A chatbot is a computer program or an artificial intelligence which conducts a conversation via auditory or textual methods.

The major drivers for upsurge in demand for chatbot software and services include increasing penetration of websites and mobile applications, proliferating demand of intelligent customer engagement, strong need to understand consumer behavior, and adoption of cloud-based technology

In 2017, the global Chatbots market size was 840 million US$ and it is expected to reach 9320 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 35.2% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Artificial Solutions

IBM Watson

Naunce Communications

eGain Coporation

Creative Virtual

Next IT Corp.

CX Company

Speaktoit

Customer

Codebaby

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India