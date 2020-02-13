Chatbot – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2025

New Study On “2018-2025 Chatbot Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the chatbot market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the chatbot market, by segmenting it based on by product, by type, by application, by end-user and regional demand. The increasing need for upgradation in CRM or customer relationship management is a major factor which is expected to augment the growth of the global chatbot market in the upcoming years. Moreover, innovations in machine learning technologies and artificial intelligence are further estimated to enhance the qualities of chatbots, which represents a prime driver of the chatbot market.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by product, by type, by end-user and application in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the chatbot market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the chatbot market.

The report provides the size of the chatbot market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global chatbot market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The Chatbot market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the chatbot market, split into regions. Based on product, type, applications and end-user, the individual revenues from all the regions is summed up to achieve the global revenue for chatbot. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of chatbot several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Babylon Health, Inbenta, SRI International, ReplyYes among others.

The global chatbot market has been segmented into:

Global Chatbot Market: By Product

• Human Intelligence

• Artificial Intelligence

• Marketing

Global Chatbot Market: By Type

• Web-Based

• Stand-Alone

• Messenger-Based

Global Chatbot Market: By End-User

• Small Enterprises

• Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Chatbot Market: By Application

• Healthcare

• Media & Entertainment

• Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance

• Retail

• Travel & Tourism

• E-Commerce

• Others

Global Chatbot Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

