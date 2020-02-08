Change Management Software Market to Reach Around US$ 3,294.9 Mn by 2026

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has recently published a new report titled “Change Management Software Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to this report, the global change management software market was valued at US$ 1,063.8 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2018 to 2026. North America is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. The market in the region is projected to expand at a CAGR above 12% between 2018 and 2026. A shift from traditional systems to cloud-first approach among enterprise application buyers, stringent government regulations, and rise in connected devices are expected to propel the change management software market.

Get PDF Sample for Detailed Analysis of this Research @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=42146

Factors such as digital transformation and rapid changes in IT, and Automation of IT systems and applications drive the market

Presently, various enterprises are digitizing critical tasks across its value chain. As IT continues, old technology needs to be replaced or existing solutions need improvements to address challenging applications. Additionally, if not planned properly, digitization makes it difficult to manage changes within the enterprise. Stakes involved with the changes to key business systems are higher and a slight error can cause adversely affect and cause loss of resources. Therefore, organizations are using change management software solution for monitoring and troubleshooting networks. Moreover, increase in demand for automated change management solution to simplify the change complexity and chaos in hybrid enterprises. Change management software help minimize errors arising due to changing configurations, improve worker productivity, and simplify overall IT change management process.

Download Report TOC for in-depth analysis @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/42146

Cost-effective cloud-based solutions play pivotal role in the expansion of the market

The change management software market is divided into four segments, namely deployment type, component, end-use industry, and geography. In terms of deployment mode, the cloud-based deployment model is more sought-after among users. Expansion of the cloud-based segment is due to its cost-effectiveness, flexible pricing models, and increase in demand for solutions from small and medium businesses. The cloud-based segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of above 17% during the forecast period. The services segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.