Champagne Market manufactures, types, applications, demographics, size and opportunities

The report analyzes and presents an overview of “Champagne Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028” worldwide.

Champagne is a product produced from grapes that are grown in the Champagne region of France.The grapes that are used are very specific such as Pinot Noir, Pinot Meuniere, and Chardonnay. These grapes are fermented to make wine that contains about 9% of alcohol by volume. Champagne is also known as sparkling wine and is strictly regulated by Comité Champagne of France. Various wine producing country, produces sparkling wine similar to champagne, but any other wine which might resemble champagne cannot be sold or labelled as champagne. All champagne is a sparkling wine, but all sparkling wine is not a champagne.Grapes that are grown according to the appellation rules are only allowed to make champagne.

Market Segmentation:

Champagne marketis segment on the basis of grape used, type of wine, distribution channel, flavour and region.On the basis of grape used the market is segmented into Pinot Noir, Pinot Meuniere, and Chardonnay. Black pinot noir and pinot meuniere are the primarily used grapes for champagne making but small amount of white chardonnay grapes are also used. On the basis of type of the market is segmented into prestige cuvee, blanc de noirs, blanc de blancs and rosé champagne. On the basis of distribution channel champagne market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores and online stores. Supermarkets/hypermarkets is anticipated to hold a relatively high share in the champagnemarket. Online stores have also contributed significantly to the growth of champagnemarket over the forecast period. On the basis of flavors the market is segmented intobrut and fruity flavour. Fruity flavour segment can further be segmented into apple, pear, citrus, strawberry, nutty, cream and vanilla. Nutty flavored champagnes are the most common in old world champagne. The most popular style of champagne today is the Brut. Brut Champagne is considered as a dry champagne and has a dry taste, with very low sugar levels.

Market Regional Outlook:

Regional segment for the market of champagneis divided into five different regions: North America, Europe, Latin America, APAC, and MEA. Among these segment Europe is expected to have the major market share globally, as it is the largest producer and consumer of champagne. In Europe market the countries like France and U.K. are generating the major revenue.

Market Drivers:

The rising economic growth in developing economies has been a key factor driving the growth of the global champagne market in recent years. The increasing acceptance for consumption of alcohol in the cultural beliefs of consumers in these regions is propelling the growth of this market. Bars and lounge are those businesses which are specialized in selling a variety of alcoholic drinks that patrons can consume onsite in a social environment. Oftentimes, bars cater to an affluent clientele, offering expensive “premium” champagne. Many lounges also offer a wide variety of inexpensive flavored champagne, which have become increasingly popular among those who for social gathering. The above-mentioned factors are resulting in increasing penetration of the bars and lounge culture which in turn is boosting the growth of champagne market. Availability of a wide variety of flavored champagne is resulting in increasing consumer base and this is expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. Introduction of flavors such as candy, fruit, and nutty etc has been leading to an increasing number of individuals, to try consume champagne.

Market Key Players:

Some of the 10 key players in champagne market areMoët Hennessy USA, LANSON-BCC, Vranken – Pommery Monopole, Champagne Laurent-Perrier S.A.S., Pernod Ricard, Rémy Cointreau, Centre Vinicole Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte, Martel, Louis Roederer and Taittinger.

