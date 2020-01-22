Chain Hoist Market 2018 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

Summary
Chain Hoist is a mechanical device for lifting material, consisting of chain around a drum or wheel lift, and a hook for attaching payload.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Global Chain Hoist market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Columbus McKinnon
Terex
KITO
Konecranes
Hitachi Industrial
Stahl
ABUS crane systems
Ingersoll Rand
TBM
Zhejiang Guanlin
Zhejiang Wuyi
J.D.Neuhaus L.P.,
Verlinde
Liftket
Shanghai yiying
TOYO
TXK
Chongqing Kinglong
WKTO
DAESAN
GIS AG
Nucleon
PLANETA
Liaochengwuhuan
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Manual Chain Hoists
Electric Chain Hoists
Others
By End-User / Application
Factories
Construction Sites
Marinas & Shipyards
Mining & Excavating Operation
Warehouse
Others
