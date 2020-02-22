Chaga Mushroom Extract Market 2018 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

This report studies the global Chaga Mushroom Extract market status and forecast, categorizes the global Chaga Mushroom Extract market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Chaga mushroom extract is the bio-active components bioavailable extracted from the chaga mushroom. Chaga (Inonotus Obliquus) is a mushroom that typically grows on birch trees in colder climates across the Northern Hemisphere.

Chaga mushroom extract is rich in Polysaccharides, Beta-D-Glucans, Phytosterols, Betulin and Betulinic Acid (Triterpenes), Antioxidants and SODs. The health benefits of Chaga Mushroom Extract are numerous, many of which can be attributed to its immune-boosting ingredients and antioxidants. Chaga mushroom extract is help with supporting immune system, providing soothing properties, curing ulcers and gastritis, keeping normalizes blood pressure and cholesterol levels, antimicrobial activity, DNA damage protection and antiviral properties.

In the last several years, Global market revenue of Chaga Mushroom Extract developed smoothly, with an average growth rate around 4%. In 2015, Global Revenue of Chaga Mushroom Extract is nearly 14.41 M USD; the actual production is about 106.15 MT.

The global Chaga Mushroom Extract market is valued at 16 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 21 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Baikal Herbs

Limonnik

World of Chaga

Lgberry

Nutra Green

Sayan Health

Fungi Perfecti

Annanda Chaga

Fungi Health

Eco-Siberia

Chaga Mountain

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Water extract

Dual extract

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Health products

Other

