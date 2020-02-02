CFD Market in Automotive Industry – Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022

CFD analyzes flow, pressure distribution, turbulence, and interaction of liquids and gases with various structures. Both FEA and CAE are widely used across industries such as the aerospace and defense, automotive, electrical and electronics, and industrial machinery.

The analysts forecast the global CFD market in the automotive industry to grow at a CAGR of 9.76% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global thoracic surgery market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the following:

• Sales of CFD software licenses

• Services

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global CAD Market in the Automotive Industry 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ANSYS

• Dassault Systèmes

• Mentor Graphics

• Siemens PLM Software

Other prominent vendors

• Altair

• Applied Math Modeling

• Ceetron

• Convergent Science

• ESI Group

• Exa

• FloSolve

• Numeca

• OpenFOAM Foundations

• Simerics

• Symscape

Market driver

• Need to reduce product development cycle time and cost

Market challenge

• Lack of awareness among end-users about developments in CFD

Market trend

• Development of CFD software for mobile devices

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

• About CFD

• Market overview

• Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: PLM overview

PART 06: Role of PLM in product development

PART 07: CAE overview

PART 08: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Five forces analysis

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

• EMEA

• Americas

• APAC

PART 10: Buying criteria

• Buying criteria for CFD

PART 11: Market drivers

• Need to reduce product development cycle time and cost

• Increased product recalls in automotive industry

• Increase in demand for cloud CFD to convert CAPEX to OPEX

PART 12: Impact of drivers

PART 13: Market challenges

• Miscellaneous challenges associated with use of CFD

• Lack of awareness among end-users about developments in CFD

• Complex CFD simulations require wind tunnel testing

PART 14: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 15: Market trends

• Rise in adoption of CFD for battery designing

• Development of CFD software for mobile devices

• Demand for integrated software

PART 16: Impact of trends

PART 17: Vendor landscape

• Competitive landscape

• ANSYS

• Dassault Systèmes

• Mentor Graphics

• Siemens PLM Software

..…..Continued

