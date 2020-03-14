Cetanol Market to Gain a Stronghold by 2029

Cetanol is considered as a long chain compound falls under the category of organic alcohol. Also, cetanol is also called by various other chemical names such as 1-Hexadecanol, cetyl alcohol, Hexadecan-1-ol, palmityl alcohol or N-Hexadecyl alcohol. Under room temperature. There are different techniques adopted by the manufacturers to synthesize and produce cetanol and one of the cutting edge production method depends on the reduction reaction of palmitic acid, which is produced from palm oil. Cetanol is considered as one of the key components for Cetearyl Alcohol which is another chemical ingredient, whose applications are broadly utilized in numerous industries. In the modern scenario, numerous manufacturers are adopting another new technique for making cetanol that comprises of saponification of spermaceti in ethylene glycol in a vessel made of stainless steel & furnished with mechanical agitation. In the commercial market-place, cetanol are available in two forms i.e. clear liquid and waxy solid out of which the later one finds significant demand from the end user industry.

Cetanol Market: Dynamics

Cetanol plays a vital ingredient in the formulation of cosmetics. Cetanol fills in as a thickener, emulsifier emollient, and carrying agents for different ingredients present in cosmetic formulations and solutions. Also, Cetanol is considered as a surfactant used in shampoos, as a thickening agent for the formulation of healthy skin creams and lotions. Cetanol additionally utilized as a thickening agent in the formulation of cleansers and soaps. Cetanol enables emollient properties during the formulation of healthy skin care items because of its retention and adsorption in the epidermis layer where it lubricates and provides the softening of the skin. Besides, the overall revenue for the cosmetic industry in the global level is in the path of rise creating significant sales and volume consumption potential for cetanol. Anti-aging creams and healthy skin care items are in intense interest among the maturing population in the developed nations creating demand-space for cetanol. The millennial group and population are presently much considerate on different cosmetic items around the globe. Thus the developing worldwide utilization rate for cosmetic products can help in driving the interest for Cetanol market. However, attaining certification from different regulatory delaying the commercial cycle of the cosmetic product and increases the production cost, thus dents the growth of the cetanol market.

Cetanol Market: Segmentation

On the basis of from, the Cetanol market has been segmented as:

Liquid Cetanol

Waxy Solid Cetanol

On the basis of Application, the Cetanol market has been segmented as:

Emulsification

Conditioning Agent

Surfactant

Thickening Agent

Anti-oxidant

Emollient

On the basis of End-Use, the Cetanol market has been segmented as:

Food Industry

Personal Care

Cosmetics Skin Care Hair Care Sun Care Others

Pharmaceutical

Cetanol Market: Regional Trends

North America and Europe collectively dominate the Cetanol market in terms of consumption. These two regions collectively hold more than half of the cetanol market value share. Most of the population in the developed country is getting economically richer because of the steady economic growth t. This has increased the purchasing ability and the ability to spend more on specialty products (specialty cosmetics and personal care products being some of them) as compared to the earlier times when such products were considered unaffordable by most of the middle class and poor class population thus creating substantial demand potential for cetanol. Asia-pacific countries such as China, India, and ASEAN to name a few are considered as one of the fastest growing countries across the world. Significantly large young population base in the region is creating ample growth opportunities for cetanol market players. Also, the cetanol market is highly influenced by the introduction of new and innovative personal care products that are being launched in the market periodically. In MEA, Cosmetic products are bound to Halal & Kosher certification, cetanol suppliers in the region are looking forward to gaining the same to increase their product penetration.

Cetanol Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global Cetanol market identified across the value chain include: