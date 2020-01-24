Cesium Iodide Market Trends Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2023

North America Cesium Iodide Market report 2023 gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement and governing factors in the market.

Cesium Iodide Market competition by top manufacturers/ Key player/ Economy by Business Leaders: Saint Gobain S.A., Amcrys , Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Scintacor , Radiation Monitoring Devices, Inc., EPIC Crystal Company Limited, Shanghai SICCAS, Shanghai Ucome. And More……

This report studies the Cesium Iodide market, mainly focus on the caesium iodide crystals. The most important use of Caesium iodide. Caesium iodide (chemical formula CsI) is the ionic compound of caesium and iodine. It is often used as the input phosphor of an X-ray image intensifier tube found in fluoroscopy equipment. Caesium iodide photocathodes are highly efficient at extreme ultraviolet wavelengths. Cesium iodide is a scintillation material with a high gamma-ray stopping power due to its relative high density and effective atomic number. It is used either in its undoped form or doped with sodium or thallium for scintillation counting. CsI has not high resistance to thermal and mechanical shock due to the absence of a cleavage plane. Compared to NaI (Tl) it is relatively soft and plastic material.Scope of the Report:This report focuses on the Cesium Iodide in North America market, especially in United States, Canada and Mexico. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report coversSaint Gobain S.A.Amcrys Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.Scintacor Radiation Monitoring Devices, Inc.EPIC Crystal Company LimitedShanghai SICCASShanghai UcomeMarket Segment by Countries, coveringUnited StatesCanadaMexicoMarket Segment by Type, coversCsI (Tl)CsI (Na)CsI PureMarket Segment by Applications, can be divided intoHealthcareIndustrial UseOthersThere are 15 Chapters to deeply display the North America Cesium Iodide market.Chapter 1, to describe Cesium Iodide Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Cesium Iodide, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;Chapter 4, to show the North America market by countries, covering United States, Canada and Mexico, with sales, revenue and market share of Cesium Iodide, for each country, from 2012 to 2017;Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;Chapter 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the segment market in United States, Canada and Mexico, by manufacturers, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;Chapter 10, Cesium Iodide market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;Chapter 11, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.Chapter 12, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);Chapter 13, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.Chapter 14 and 15, to describe Cesium Iodide Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source

CsI (Tl)

CsI (Na)

Healthcare

Industrial Use