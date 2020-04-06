Cervical Cancer Treatment Market Size Industry Insights, Top Trends, Drivers, Growth and Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

Cervical cancer is a cancer of cervix in women and is of three types namely squamous cell carcinomas, adenocarcinomas, and adenosquamous carcinomas. The disease is characterized by uncontrolled growth of cells. Various types of surgeries such as cryosurgery, laser surgery, simple hysterectomy, radical hysterectomy, and trachelectomy are available for the treatment of cervical cancer. Additionally, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and hormone therapy are also used for the treatment of the disease.

The global cervical cancer treatment market is determined by an increasing prevalence of cervical cancer, increasing awareness about women health, and the increasing demand for innovative diagnostic devices by healthcare professionals. However, the high cost of treatment is a major restraint for the market growth.

Global cervical cancer treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Major Players in the Cervical Cancer Treatment Market

Some of the key players in the global market are Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ALLERGAN, Actavis Pharma Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Hetero, Biocon, Novartis, Genentech USA, and others.

Regional Analysis

The American market for cervical cancer treatment is accelerated by the growing demand for new treatments for cancer in women and presence of major players manufacturing chemotherapy in the market. Additionally, the increasing number of patients and the rising demand for new drugs and therapies also drive the growth of the market. In the U.S., women are now becoming aware of risk factors associated with the disease and focus on preventive care. Therefore, the increasing awareness about the women also fuels the growth of the market. The Canadian market is driven by the increase in the demand for new imaging devices and treatment options for cancer, while the South American market is expected to exhibit a growth with an increase in healthcare expenditure.

The European market is boosted by extensive research and development in oncology and the increasing number of cancer care centers and research institutes. Furthermore, other factors boosting the market growth are well-developed healthcare infrastructure and rising government support for research in cancer treatment.

The cervical cancer treatment market in Asia Pacific is expected to show the fastest growth with the rapid development of the medical devices sector, increasing healthcare expenditure, and focus on women healthcare. Furthermore, increasing government initiatives such as healthcare programs for women, awareness about breast cancer, and its diagnosis are expected to boost the market during the review period.

The Middle East and Africa, cervical cancer treatment market, demonstrate a steady growth in the market due to various factors such as low penetration of technology and increasing use of treatment services.

Segmentation

The global cervical cancer treatment market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment, and end-user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into squamous cell carcinomas, adenocarcinomas, and adenosquamous carcinomas.

On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, hormone therapy, and others.

Surgery is further segmented into cryosurgery, laser surgery, simple hysterectomy, radical hysterectomy, trachelectomy, and others. The radiation therapy is further segmented into external beam radiation and brachytherapy. Chemotherapy is further segmented into cisplatin, carboplatin, paclitaxel, doxorubicin, gemcitabine, bevacizumab, and others. Targeted therapy is further segmented into bevacizumab and pazopanib. Hormone therapy is further segmented into oestrogen, progesterone, progestogens, and testosterone.

