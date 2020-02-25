Cervical Cancer Treatment Market Prediction by 2023 – Worldwide Top Players Analysis, Demand and Trends in 2019

Market Highlights

The cervical cancer treatment market is mainly driven by the increasing prevalence of cervical cancer and increasing awareness about cervical cancer among women. Furthermore, the increasing demand for early diagnosis and treatment of cervical cancer is also expected to fuel the growth of the market during the review period. However, the high cost of treatment also fuels the growth of the market. The World Health Organization (WHO) stated that cancer was the leading cause of the total number of deaths globally in 2015 and was responsible for 8.8 million deaths.

Global cervical cancer treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Cervical Cancer Treatment Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the global market are Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ALLERGAN, Actavis Pharma Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Hetero, Biocon, Novartis, Genentech USA, and others.

Cervical Cancer Treatment Market Segmentation

The global cervical cancer treatment market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment, and end-user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into squamous cell carcinomas, adenocarcinomas, and adenosquamous carcinomas.

On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, hormone therapy, and others.

Surgery is further segmented into cryosurgery, laser surgery, simple hysterectomy, radical hysterectomy, trachelectomy, and others. The radiation therapy is further segmented into external beam radiation and brachytherapy. Chemotherapy is further segmented into cisplatin, carboplatin, paclitaxel, doxorubicin, gemcitabine, bevacizumab, and others. Targeted therapy is further segmented into bevacizumab and pazopanib. Hormone therapy is further segmented into oestrogen, progesterone, progestogens, and testosterone.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into cancer care centers, diagnostic centers, pharmacies, and others.

Cervical Cancer Treatment Market Regional Analysis

Globally, Americas is the largest market for cervical cancer treatment whose growth is attributed to technological advancements in the field of oncology, increasing prevalence of cervical cancer, and development of new imaging devices by key players in the market. In North America, the market is driven by the increasing awareness of causes and risk factors of cervical cancer and its treatment. In the U.S., the market is driven by the increasing importance of women healthcare and changing lifestyle of women. South America exhibits a steady growth in the cervical cancer treatment market.

In the European countries, the growth of the market is attributed to a number of healthcare institutions offering treatment of cancer and huge investments in research and development activities by the U.K. and Germany. In Germany, the market is mainly driven by an increase in the use of new technological devices for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

In Asia Pacific, the cervical cancer treatment market exhibits numerous growth opportunities due to rising awareness about cervical cancer and the increasing demand for cost-effective treatment solutions such as chemotherapy. Japan, China, and India are the largest contributors to the market growth where the market is driven by the increasing emphasis on cancer detection and treatment and the rising prevalence of cancer. Additionally, availability of skilled healthcare professionals in research also accelerates the growth of the market. The increasing government support of oncology research and women healthcare initiatives and the rapid growth of the healthcare imaging industry in India and China fuel the f=growth of the market in the regions.

In the Middle East, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) are the largest contributors to the market growth due to the focus on the development of new healthcare facilities catering to the needs of cancer patients and availability of technologically advanced diagnostic devices of management. In African countries, the increasing number of healthcare initiatives for women health and improvement in healthcare infrastructure are likely to boost the growth of the market.

