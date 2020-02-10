Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Tests Market is Estimated to Reach a Value of US$ 8.9 Bn by 2020

A new market research report has been recently published by Transparency Market Research, a global market intelligence firm, and made available on the company website. The research study talks about the current scenario of global cervical cancer diagnosis tests market, along with the growth prospects of the market. The research study, titled “Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Tests Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 – 2020,” further includes the market overview, coupled with information about the competitive landscape of the market.

According to the research study, in 2013, the global market for cervical cancer diagnostic tests was valued at US$5.9 bn and is estimated to reach a value of US$8.9 bn by the end of 2020. The market is anticipated to exhibit a healthy 6.10% CAGR between 2014 and 2020.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cervical-cancer-diagnostic-tests-market.html

Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that develops in the cervix of women. This type of cancer does not show a lot of symptoms in the early stages. However, some of the common conditions faced by patients are unusual vaginal bleeding that may occur in between periods, after menopause, or after sex. This type of cancer is one of the most common cancer types among women.

The global market for cervical cancer diagnostic tests has been classified on the basis of type into endocervical curettage (ECC), colposcopy, Pap smear test, HPV testing, and others. In 2013, the Pap smear test segment dominated the overall market, holding a 45% share in the global market for cervical cancer diagnostic tests. The high growth rate of this segment can be attributed to the high efficiency of the test, low cost of the test in comparison with other tests available in the market, and rising awareness regarding cancer diagnosis. On the other hand, the HPV segment is estimated to register a progressive 8% CAGR between 2014 and 2020.

The global market has been divided on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2013, the North America market accounted for the largest share in the overall market. The rapid growth of this region can be attributed to the rising incidence of cervical cancer, rising awareness regarding the malignant effects of cervical cancer, and technological developments. Moreover, several policies of reimbursement associated with cervical cancer treatments are further estimated to drive the North America market for cervical cancer diagnosis tests.

Request A Sample Copy @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=736

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to register the highest growth rate in the next few years, owing to the rising consumer market, favorable government support for enhanced healthcare infrastructure, and rising awareness for healthcare among the population in several emerging nations. In addition, tax benefits, easy market penetration, and low cost of labor will further augment the growth of the Asia Pacific market.

Furthermore, the research study covers the competitive landscape and vendor analysis of the global market for cervical cancer diagnostic tests. The analysis throws light on the company overview, inception details, business strategies, product portfolio, SWOT analysis, financial overview, and recent developments in the market. The prominent players operating in the global market for cervical cancer diagnostic tests include Becton, Dickinson and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Hologic, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Abbott Laboratories, Femasys, Inc., OncoHealth Corp., Zilico Ltd., Quest Diagnostics, Inc., and Guided Therapeutics, Inc.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com