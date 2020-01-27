Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Tests Market is Anticipated to Exhibit a Healthy 6.10% CAGR Between 2014 and 2020

Cervical cancer is a medical condition in which cells present in the lining of the cervix – gradually develop into pre-cancerous mass of cells that ultimately turn into cancerous tumors. Two major types of cervical cancers that are typically screened and diagnosed in women include adenocarcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. At the same time, it has been observed that approximately 90% cases of cervical cancers are squamous cell carcinoma. Virtually, almost all the cases of cervical cancer cases are due to specific types of human papillomavirus and there are more than 100 different types of HPV virus present, of which nearly 40 are sexually transmitted. Among these, about 15 different types HPV viruses are considered as high-risk type or cancer causing. Today, cervical cancer is recognized to be one of the most common types of cancers affecting U.S. women and ranks 14th in frequency. Worldwide, cervical cancer is the third most common cancer among women and the second most frequent cause of cancer-related death, accounting for almost 300,000 deaths annually.

Report Overview

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the global cervical cancer diagnostic tests market and helps in understanding the various driving factors for the growth of the market. The market overview section analyzes market dynamics and trends such as drivers, restraints and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of the market. The executive summary provides detailed insights about the report and the market in general. It also contains a market snapshot, which provides a glimpse into the present scenario of the global cervical cancer diagnostic tests market. Impact factors such as market attractiveness analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis have also been explained in the market overview section of the report in order to deliver a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the global cervical cancer diagnostic tests market.

Request A Sample Copy

The global cervical cancer diagnostic tests market is segmented based on types of tests performed for the diagnosis of cancer patients. Based on the test types, the market is segmented into Pap smear tests, HPV testing, colposcopy, endocervical curettage procedure and others, which comprise cone biopsy and Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure (LEEP). Market size estimates and forecasts for the period 2012 to 2020 have been provided for each of the segments mentioned above in terms of USD million, considering 2013 as the base year for calculating market forecast and 2012 as the historical year. The CAGR (%) of each market segment for the forecast period 2014 to 2020 has also been provided along with market size estimations.

Request Brochure

Geographically, the global cervical cancer diagnostic tests market has been segmented into four major regional markets: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of World (RoW). The market size estimations and forecasts for the period 2012 to 2020 have been provided for each of these regions at a segment level, in terms of USD million along with the CAGR for the forecast period 2014 to 2020. This study further offers market recommendations for the global cervical cancer diagnostic tests market. These include factors that may play a critical role in enhancing or boosting the market in the near future, as well as steps that need to be considered to ensure success for manufacturers.

The report concludes with the company profiles section and includes key information about the major players who are actively participating in this market. The company profiles included in the report are framed in terms of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments and product portfolio. Key players profiled in this report include Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Hologic, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Quest Diagnostics, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Femasys, Inc., Zilico Ltd., Guided Therapeutics, Inc., OncoHealth Corp.,

