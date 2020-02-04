Certification Authority Market: Symantec Corporation, Comodo Group, Inc., GlobalSign, Go Daddy Operating Company, LLC., DigiCert are major companies in market

Certification authority (CA) is an entity that issues digital certificates. Certificate authority is a third party trusted by the party relying on the certificate and the certificate owner. A digital certificate cryptographically links ownership of a public key with the entity that owns it. The trusted third party certification authorities verify the identity of the applicant before digitally signing the applicant’s certificate and attesting to their identity. Governments or large organizations sometimes have their own PKIs (public key infrastructure), containing their own certificate authorities. Digital certificates adds encryption to ensure that the website is protected. Sensitive information like usernames, credit cards, passwords, and other private data sent over the internet are protected using digital certificates.

The global market for trusted digital certificates is largely held by a small number of multinational companies. Certification authorities in the market use different validation techniques such as domain validation, extended validation, and organization validation. Commercial certification authorities often use a combination of techniques to assure the correctness. The certification authority market in influenced by a number of standards such as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX), and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). Different regulatory organizations operating in the certification authority market include Certificate Authority Security Council (CASC), CA/Browser Forum, and Common Computing Security Standards Forum (CCSF) among others, which address market issues and promote market standards.

The growing need to build trust among the expanding online customer base and an increasing responsiveness among internet users regarding protected web access is driving the certification authority market. Currently, organizations are focusing on following stringent compliances and regulations, thus, driving the certification authority market. The certification authority market has significant barriers to entry due to advanced technical requirements. Some of the sites use self-signed certificates and act as their own certification authority, thus hampering the market growth. Growing Internet of Things (IoT) trends are expected to create significant growth opportunities for the certification authority market.

The global certification authority market can be segmented based on type, component, organization size, industry vertical, and region. In terms of type, the market can be classified into SSL certificates, secure email certificates, authentication certificates, and code signing certificates. The SSL certificates segment accounts for a dominant share of the certification authority market due to its integrity, encryption, non-repudiation, and authentication features. Based on component, the market can be classified into software and services. Services segment is further classified as support services, integration and implementation services, and managed services. In terms of organization size, the market can be bifurcated into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

Based on industry vertical, the certification authority market can be categorized into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), retail, IT & telecom, government and defense, healthcare, and others. The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry dominate the certification authority market. Healthcare industry offers significant growth opportunities to the certification authority market.

Based on region, the global certification authority market can be categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America, and Europe. North America is expected to dominate the certification authority market fueled by the stringent data security regulations in the region.

Key players operating in the certification authority market include Symantec Corporation, Comodo Group, Inc., GlobalSign, Go Daddy Operating Company, LLC., DigiCert Inc, IdenTrust, Inc., Entrust Datacard Corporation, Asseco Data Systems S.A., ACTALIS S.p.A, OneSpan, Trustwave Holdings, Inc., SwissSign Group Ltd., SSL.com, Buypass AS, WISeKey, Hellenic Academic and Research Institutions Certification Authority (HARICA), and TURKTRUST Information Security Services Inc. The certification authority market is fragmented with regional/national players dominating the local market.