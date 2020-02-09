Certification Authority Market Projected to Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2018-2026

The study of the “Certification Authority Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” provides the market size information and market trends along with the factors and parameters impacting it in both short and long term.

Certification authority (CA) is an entity that issues digital certificates. Certificate authority is a third party trusted by the party relying on the certificate and the certificate owner. A digital certificate cryptographically links ownership of a public key with the entity that owns it. The trusted third party certification authorities verify the identity of the applicant before digitally signing the applicant’s certificate and attesting to their identity. Governments or large organizations sometimes have their own PKIs (public key infrastructure), containing their own certificate authorities. Digital certificates adds encryption to ensure that the website is protected. Sensitive information like usernames, credit cards, passwords, and other private data sent over the internet are protected using digital certificates.

The global market for trusted digital certificates is largely held by a small number of multinational companies. Certification authorities in the market use different validation techniques such as domain validation, extended validation, and organization validation. Commercial certification authorities often use a combination of techniques to assure the correctness. The certification authority market in influenced by a number of standards such as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX), and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). Different regulatory organizations operating in the certification authority market include Certificate Authority Security Council (CASC), CA/Browser Forum, and Common Computing Security Standards Forum (CCSF) among others, which address market issues and promote market standards.The growing need to build trust among the expanding online customer base and an increasing responsiveness among internet users regarding protected web access is driving the certification authority market. Currently, organizations are focusing on following stringent compliances and regulations, thus, driving the certification authority market. The certification authority market has significant barriers to entry due to advanced technical requirements. Some of the sites use self-signed certificates and act as their own certification authority, thus hampering the market growth. Growing Internet of Things (IoT) trends are expected to create significant growth opportunities for the certification authority market.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/8190

The global certification authority market can be segmented based on type, component, organization size, industry vertical, and region. In terms of type, the market can be classified into SSL certificates, secure email certificates, authentication certificates, and code signing certificates. The SSL certificates segment accounts for a dominant share of the certification authority market due to its integrity, encryption, non-repudiation, and authentication features. Based on component, the market can be classified into software and services. Services segment is further classified as support services, integration and implementation services, and managed services. In terms of organization size, the market can be bifurcated into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Based on industry vertical, the certification authority market can be categorized into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), retail, IT & telecom, government and defense, healthcare, and others. The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry dominate the certification authority market. Healthcare industry offers significant growth opportunities to the certification authority market.

Based on region, the global certification authority market can be categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America, and Europe. North America is expected to dominate the certification authority market fueled by the stringent data security regulations in the region.

Key players operating in the certification authority market include Symantec Corporation, Comodo Group, Inc., GlobalSign, Go Daddy Operating Company, LLC., DigiCert Inc, IdenTrust, Inc., Entrust Datacard Corporation, Asseco Data Systems S.A., ACTALIS S.p.A, OneSpan, Trustwave Holdings, Inc., SwissSign Group Ltd., SSL.com, Buypass AS, WISeKey, Hellenic Academic and Research Institutions Certification Authority (HARICA), and TURKTRUST Information Security Services Inc. The certification authority market is fragmented with regional/national players dominating the local market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/8190

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

View Complete Report at @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/it-and-telecommunication/8190/certification-authority-global-industry-market-research-reports

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]