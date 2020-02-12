Cermet Market Is Projected to Grow at a Substantial Rate by 2027

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Cermet Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

A cermet is a material made by the combination of ceramic and metallic materials. Cermets are designed such that they poses optimum characteristics of both, metals and ceramics. They can be reshaped like metals and display high hardness and temperature resistance like ceramics. Cermets find applications as binders for borides, carbides or oxides. Usually, metallic materials or elements used for making cermets are cobalt, molybdenum and nickel. Cermets can also be metal matric compounds depending on their physical structure, but generally they have less than 20% metal by volume.

Cermets are used in the manufacturing of capacitors, resistors (especially potentiometer) and several other small electronic parts and components that are subjected to high temperatures. They are also used for cutting and material removing operations in saws and brazed tools, owing to their superior anti-corrosion and wear properties. Titanium carbide (TiC), Titanium carbonitride (TiCN), Titanium nitride (TiN) and other titanium materials, such as tungsten carbide can be formed if appropriately manufactured. Nevertheless, they need distinct handling during grinding operations.

Cermets are increasingly finding varied applications in many manufacturing industries, due to their properties of malleability and ductility, typically associated with metals, alongside with favorable properties of ceramics, such as hardness and compressive strength. Cermet materials, such as aluminium-max phase compounds have important applications in aerospace and automotive industries. Particular categories of cermets are used as spacecraft shielding, since they possess properties to resist high velocity impacts from orbital debris and micrometeoroids much more successfully than custom spaceship materials, such as aluminum and other metals.

Cermet Market: Dynamics

The cermet market has a lot of scope in the research and development department with innovative and advanced upgrades anticipated in the near future. Some prominent market participants are trying to develop advanced cermets that will possess ideal properties. The market has been evolving over a period of time and cermets have become an important material in aviation and space sectors. Growth of manufacturing industries by cutting and material removal operations with the use of cermets has boosted demand for the cermet market and hence, this market is forecasted to grow yet more rapidly in the future. The market for cermets will remain strong in the near-term as this material has been garnering attention in all emerging economies.

These advantages of cermets and their ability to resist high temperatures effectively are considered to be prominent drivers for the global cermet market. The lifespan of the overall manufacturing operation has increased with the effective use of cermet tools. Furthermore, with the use of cermets, main components now have a longer operational life and the accuracy in manufacturing has increased considerably. By the analysis of the above situations, the cermet market is estimated to expand with an incremental rate in the near future.

Cermet Market: segmentation

The cermet market can be segmented by product type and application.

On the basis of product type, the cermet market can be segmented as:

Oxide-based

Carbide-based

Nitride-based

Boride-based

Metal-based

On the basis of application, the global cermet market can be segmented into:

Aerospace

Equipment manufacturing

Building materials mining

Cutting process

Others (electronics, medical)

Cermet: Regional Outlook

North America and Europe have abundant natural resources and manufacturing industries, which will drive the demand for cermet materials and tools in these regions. BRICS nations are expected to contribute significantly to the global cermet market over the forecast period. Moreover, the need to manufacture perfect materials and objects will fuel growth of the global cermets market throughout the forecast period.

The cermet market is projected to grow with a high CAGR over the forecast period, due to its increasing application in all end use industries globally. Furthermore, new inventions and technologies will foster growth in the global cermet market.

Cermet Market: Market Participants

KYOCERA Corporation

Oerlikon Metco

NTK Cutting Tools

Mitsubishi Hitachi Tool Engineering, Ltd.

Kennametal

Sandvik Coromant

Romay Corporation

Taegutec Ltd.

Tungaloy Corporation

Iscar Ltd.

Korloy Inc.

Ceram Tec

Cermet Materials

