Cerebral Thrombectomy Devices Market Investigation Reveals Contribution by Major Companies during the Assessment Period 2018-2026

Thrombectomy is the surgical removal of blood clots formed in blood vessels. The removal of blood clots from the blood vessels in the brain is known as cerebral thrombectomy and the devices used for the same are known as cerebral thrombectomy devices. Blockage in blood vessels in the brain can be caused due to various reasons such as atheroma, an embolus or a thrombus of one or more arteries. A blood clot may lead to the draining or leakage of blood into the brain, if left untreated. More than 90% of strokes account for cerebral infarction in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 130,000 Americans are killed by strokes every year. Cerebral infraction is an ischemic stroke that results in a lack of blood supply to the brain. The risk factors associated with cerebral infraction include diabetes, high blood pressure, tobacco smoking, hyperlipoproteinemia, atherosclerosis, obesity and hypercholesterolemia.

The global increase in the incidences of chronic inflammatory diseases is expected to contribute significantly to the cerebral thrombectomy devices market growth. The growing incidences of cerebral infarction, due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, obesity and other related factors are expected to drive the growth of the Cerebral Thrombectomy Devices Market. Sickle cell anemia is also associated with the rising incidences of blood clots in the blood vessels in the brain and thus, its growing prevalence directly contributes to the growth of the cerebral thrombectomy devices market.

The rising incidence rate of chronic kidney disease, which is one of the causative factors of cerebral venous thrombosis, is expected to fuel the cerebral thrombectomy devices market growth. Recent advancements in products in the cerebral thrombectomy devices market by manufacturers are expected to drive the growth of the market.

On the other hand, the high treatment cost associated with cerebral thrombectomy may hamper the growth potential of the cerebral thrombectomy devices market. Low awareness and availability of skilled professionals for cerebral thrombectomy may impede the cerebral thrombectomy devices market growth.

Cerebral Thrombectomy Devices Market: Overview

The rapidly increasing incidence rate of ischemic strokes is the major driver for the cerebral thrombectomy devices market. The global cerebral thrombectomy devices market, on the basis of product type, is expected to be dominated by the snare segment, owing to the higher adoption of these devices by healthcare professionals for cerebral thrombectomy. On the basis of end user, the cerebral thrombectomy devices market is expected to be dominated by the hospitals segment, due to the higher patient footfall for treatment. Manufacturers in the cerebral thrombectomy devices market are focusing on manufacturing advanced products for better patient compliance and to make the procedure easier.

Cerebral Thrombectomy Devices Market: Regional Outlook

The global cerebral thrombectomy devices market is expected to be dominated by North America, due to the higher adoption of these devices and the number of surgical procedures being performed using cerebral thrombectomy devices. Europe is expected to be the second most lucrative cerebral thrombectomy devices market, due to the higher incidences of cerebral venous thrombosis. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing cerebral thrombectomy devices market due to rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure, coupled with the increasing penetration of cerebral thrombectomy devices and increasing availability of skilled professionals. The Latin America cerebral thrombectomy devices market is expected to witness steady growth, due to the improving product penetration in the region. The Middle East and Africa cerebral thrombectomy devices market is expected to be the least lucrative market, due to the low treatment seeking rate and comparatively less developed healthcare infrastructure in major regions.

Cerebral Thrombectomy Devices Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global cerebral thrombectomy devices market include Penumbra, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, ev3 Inc., Angiotech, Chestnut Medical Technologies, Inc., Abbott, Concentric Medical, Inc., NexGen Medical Systems, Cordis, Possis Medical, Inc., EKOS Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Medtronic plc and others.

