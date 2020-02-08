Cerebral Palsy Treatment Market Trends and Growth Factors Analysis 2018 – 2026

Cerebral palsy is a condition or disorder responsible for impairment of movement and coordination in muscles of the body that may lead to permanent loss of movement in the body. It may further impact sensation, swallowing, vision, speaking, and hearing faculties in many cases. Common symptoms of cerebral palsy include continuous drooling, muscle stiffness, weakness, tremors, poor coordination, and neurological complications, such as, intellectual disability, seizures, etc. According to CDC, in the U.S., 1.5 to 4 in every 1000 children are diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

The disorder mostly arises due to abnormal development or damage of those parts of the brain which are responsible for controlling movements, posture, and balance. Cerebral palsy, most commonly, appears before birth, nevertheless, its complications may also arise during child birth or soon after birth. Different risks factors involved with this condition include methylmercury exposure during pregnancy, preterm birth, infections during pregnancy — rubella, German measles, toxoplasmosis, and herpes simplex, difficulties in delivery, asphyxia neonatorum, and intracranial hemorrhage.

Rise in incidence of cerebral palsy can be attributed to multiple factors, such as, premature birth or low weight at the time of birth, multiple child births, and incidence of infectious diseases at the time of pregnancy. Further, health conditions of the mother may also lead to cerebral palsy in the child through conditions such as thyroid, seizures, intellectual disability, and so on.

Rapid growth of the cerebral palsy treatment market can be attributed to increase in incidence of cerebral palsy, coupled with rise in awareness among parents regarding complications of cerebral palsy and availability of various treatments options in the market. However, side effects associated with the drugs are expected to limit the growth of the cerebral palsy treatment market in the next few years.

The global cerebral palsy treatment market can be segmented based on drug type, type of cerebral palsy, and region. In terms of drug type, the cerebral palsy treatment market can be categorized into anticonvulsants drugs, anticholinergic drugs, antidepressants drugs, anti-inflammatory drugs, and others. Based on type of cerebral palsy, the market can be classified into dyskinetic cerebral palsy, spastic cerebral palsy, hypotonic cerebral palsy, mixed cerebral palsy, and ataxic cerebral palsy.

In terms of geography, the global cerebral palsy treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is likely to account for a major share of the global cerebral palsy treatment market in 2018 due to increase in investment in R&D, rise in awareness among people regarding mental health, favorable regulations and reimbursement policies implemented by governmental bodies, and growing health care expenditure in the region. Europe, followed by Asia Pacific, is projected to be highly lucrative markets for cerebral palsy treatment in the near future.

The cerebral palsy treatment market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Increasing population and growing support in terms of investment from both public and private sectors are expected to drive the market in the region in the near future. Furthermore, increasing awareness among people regarding complications and treatment of cerebral palsy, coupled with rising technological penetration, is anticipated to further support the growth of the cerebral palsy treatment market. The cerebral palsy treatment market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is likely to grow substantially during the forecast period due to introduction of favorable governmental norms and increase in expenditure on health care by both public and private bodies.

Key players operating in the cerebral palsy treatment market include Allergen Plc., Cellular Biomedicine Group, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Abbott, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., Medtronic, Meridigen Biotechnology, and GW Pharmaceuticals Plc.

